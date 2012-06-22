FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar sinks 5 pct, cocoa and coffee end down too

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slumped to close down
5 percent on Friday, after investor liquidation triggered a
flurry of automatic sell orders, making the commodity the day's
weakest performer by far on the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index.
    U.S. cocoa futures settled at a 2-1/2-week low while arabica
coffee also ended lower.
    
 2:02 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.24  -1.15   -5.4%    20.21   21.47   19,007
 Sugar OCT     19.75  -1.04   -5.0%    19.65   20.78   65,134
 Cocoa JUL      2094    -36   -1.7%    2,087   2,131       32
 Cocoa SEP      2102    -45   -2.1%    2,092   2,160    8,844
 Coffee JUL   155.15   -2.6   -1.7%   152.50  158.15      416
 Coffee SEP    155.9   -2.9   -1.8%   153.05  159.75   10,702
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      122,322   126,680    93,951
 ICE COCOA       18,621    26,569    21,130
 ICE COFFEE      13,974    29,055    21,591
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures sank 1.15 cents, or 5.4
percent, to end at 20.24 cents a lb.
    * October ended down 1.04 cents, or 5 percent, at
19.75 cents per lb.
    * For the week, key October is down 1.3 percent in the
second position's most volatile week since March 18.
    * Investor liquidation, stop-loss orders undermine sugar
futures.
    * "I do think we have more downside risks than upside
risks," Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at
Citibank's Institutional Client Group, said.
    * Sugar surplus, weak demand and poor macro environment seen
keeping market on defensive into next week.
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures dropped 2.90 cents, or
1.8 percent, to close at $1.5590 per lb.
    * On the week, September closed up 2.6 percent, its first
positive week in more than a month.
    * The market saw a volatile week of yo-yo dealings.
    * The market dropped on a lack of follow-through buying from
Thursday's rally and on the expectation that rain in top grower
Brazil will soon stop, relieve concerns about harvest delays and
quality - traders.
    * Spreads narrowed, with July/September closing at 0.75
cents versus 1.05 cents on Thursday.
    * There were 178 delivery notices issued on June 21, first
notice day for the July contract, bringing the total to
775 lots in the month of June - ICE data.
    * Open interest fell by 1,113 lots to 140,760 lots on June
21, the lowest since March 6 - ICE data
    * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 3,214 bags to
1,592,271 bags on June 21, with 53,377 bags pending grading -
ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures dropped $45, or 2.1
percent, to end at $2,102 per tonne, the lowest settlement since
June 4. 
    * On the week, the second position was down 6.5 percent, its
biggest drop in four weeks.
    * Cocoa futures fell along with the soft commodity complex -
traders.
    * Macro concerns weighed on the complex as investors were
concerned that Europe's debt crisis weighed on the slowdown of
global economic growth - traders.
    * A total of 336 delivery notices have been issued this
month for the delivery on July 6, as of June 21 - ICE.
     
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)

