NY coffee, sugar and cocoa close firm, thin volume
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee, sugar and cocoa close firm, thin volume

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed up nearly
2 percent on Monday, lifted on concern about quality after the
world's biggest grower Brazil was soaked with recent rains,
while raw sugar inched upward on position rolling out of the
front month.
    U.S. cocoa futures also finished firm. All three commodities
moved in light dealings.
    
 2:22 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL      20.3   0.06    0.3%    20.13   20.46   19,311
 Sugar OCT     19.93   0.18    0.9%    19.71   20.02   40,038
 Cocoa JUL      2087     -7   -0.3%    2,093   2,103        8
 Cocoa SEP      2102      0    0.0%    2,085   2,118    8,239
 Coffee JUL    158.7   3.55    2.3%   153.75  159.00      277
 Coffee SEP   158.75   2.85    1.8%   154.10  159.25    8,146
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       81,778   127,426    94,088
 ICE COCOA       14,774    26,491    21,163
 ICE COFFEE      10,300    29,265    21,639
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures inched up 0.06 cent, or
0.3 percent, to settle at 20.30 cents a lb.
    * October finished up 0.18 cent, or 0.9 percent, at
19.93 cents per lb.
    * July/October spreading contributed to the session's
volume, with the spot contract's premium settling at 0.37 cent
per lb versus 0.49 cent the previous session.
    * July contract expiry is Friday.
    * Open interest was viewed as relatively heavy in the July
contract at 75,464 lots as of June 22, indicating the
possibility of a large delivery - traders.
    * Shipment delays due to recent rain continued to support
the market, although the rain had stopped, preventing stronger
gains - traders.
    * The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil fell
by eight to 60 from a week earlier after four vessels canceled
their scheduled pick-ups, Williams shipping agents said in a
report last week. 
    * The market consolidated slightly after tumbling 5 percent
on Friday. 
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures climbed 2.85 cents, or
1.8 percent, to close at $1.5875 per lb.
    * The September contract traded from $1.5410 to $1.5925, an
inside session.
    * The market moved higher along with the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.
    * Concern about quality and possibly yields as a result of
the recent rains in top grower Brazil, helped lift the market -
traders.
    * "Depending how many cherries were knocked down and how
much effort the producers put into collecting this coffee from
the ground, it could affect volume as well of the current crop."
- coffee dealer.
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures ended flat at $2,102 a
tonne.
    * September dealt from $2,118 to $2,085, its lowest level
since June 5.
    * The market reversed higher as dealers focused on the small
mid-crop in main cocoa growing region West Africa, which had a
late start and is expected to possibly have a short tail end -
traders.
    * "Cocoa is being bought up on the idea that fundamentally
there are enough concerns to keep it from dropping below
$2,000." - Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO
Futures in Chicago.
    * Abundant rains last week in Ivory Coast benefited cocoa
crops in  western regions in the last stage of the mid crop but
triggered concerns in eastern regions about black pod disease
-farmers, analysts.     
    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

