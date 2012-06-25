NY coffee, sugar and cocoa close firm, thin volume

June 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed up nearly 2 percent on Monday, lifted on concern about quality after the world's biggest grower Brazil was soaked with recent rains, while raw sugar inched upward on position rolling out of the front month. U.S. cocoa futures also finished firm. All three commodities moved in light dealings. 2:22 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.3 0.06 0.3% 20.13 20.46 19,311 Sugar OCT 19.93 0.18 0.9% 19.71 20.02 40,038 Cocoa JUL 2087 -7 -0.3% 2,093 2,103 8 Cocoa SEP 2102 0 0.0% 2,085 2,118 8,239 Coffee JUL 158.7 3.55 2.3% 153.75 159.00 277 Coffee SEP 158.75 2.85 1.8% 154.10 159.25 8,146 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 81,778 127,426 94,088 ICE COCOA 14,774 26,491 21,163 ICE COFFEE 10,300 29,265 21,639 RAW SUGAR * Spot July raw sugar futures inched up 0.06 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 20.30 cents a lb. * October finished up 0.18 cent, or 0.9 percent, at 19.93 cents per lb. * July/October spreading contributed to the session's volume, with the spot contract's premium settling at 0.37 cent per lb versus 0.49 cent the previous session. * July contract expiry is Friday. * Open interest was viewed as relatively heavy in the July contract at 75,464 lots as of June 22, indicating the possibility of a large delivery - traders. * Shipment delays due to recent rain continued to support the market, although the rain had stopped, preventing stronger gains - traders. * The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil fell by eight to 60 from a week earlier after four vessels canceled their scheduled pick-ups, Williams shipping agents said in a report last week. * The market consolidated slightly after tumbling 5 percent on Friday. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures climbed 2.85 cents, or 1.8 percent, to close at $1.5875 per lb. * The September contract traded from $1.5410 to $1.5925, an inside session. * The market moved higher along with the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. * Concern about quality and possibly yields as a result of the recent rains in top grower Brazil, helped lift the market - traders. * "Depending how many cherries were knocked down and how much effort the producers put into collecting this coffee from the ground, it could affect volume as well of the current crop." - coffee dealer. COCOA * September cocoa futures ended flat at $2,102 a tonne. * September dealt from $2,118 to $2,085, its lowest level since June 5. * The market reversed higher as dealers focused on the small mid-crop in main cocoa growing region West Africa, which had a late start and is expected to possibly have a short tail end - traders. * "Cocoa is being bought up on the idea that fundamentally there are enough concerns to keep it from dropping below $2,000." - Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago. * Abundant rains last week in Ivory Coast benefited cocoa crops in western regions in the last stage of the mid crop but triggered concerns in eastern regions about black pod disease -farmers, analysts. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)