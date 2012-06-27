FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar and cocoa surge, coffee settles lower
June 27, 2012

NY sugar and cocoa surge, coffee settles lower

June 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures soared to close up
more than 4 percent on Wednesday, on concern about near-term
supplies in top grower Brazil and on talk of Chinese buying.
    U.S. cocoa futures also rallied, ending the day up 3.9
percent on positive technical indicators, while arabica coffee
turned lower on profit-taking. 
    
 2:02 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     21.42   0.89    4.3%    20.42   21.65   16,431
 Sugar OCT     20.95   0.72    3.6%    20.10   21.05   72,353
 Cocoa JUL      2226     77    3.6%    2,147   2,164        5
 Cocoa SEP      2232     83    3.9%    2,141   2,254   16,251
 Coffee JUL    164.5   -0.9   -0.5%   163.40  168.10      129
 Coffee SEP   164.85   -0.9   -0.5%   162.75  168.55   11,397
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      142,460   130,597    94,090
 ICE COCOA       21,837    26,709    21,231
 ICE COFFEE      16,034    29,215    21,632
                                                               
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures surged 0.89 cent, or
4.3 percent, to settle at 21.42 cents a lb.
    * October jumped 0.72 cent, or 3.6 percent, to close
at 20.95 cents per lb.
    * Raw sugar futures rallied, with the spot July contract
 climbing over 5 percent during the session.
    * July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.47 cent, after
hitting 0.60 during the session
    * Catalyst for advance is talk of Chinese offtake and
concern supplies may get crimped by adverse weather in Brazil
and India, the world's top producers of the sweetener.
    * "It looks like there's some Chinese buying," said Alex
Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA. 
    * "There are also some ideas that Brazil's crop may shrink,"
added Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at
Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago.
    * Rains have delayed harvesting of cane in Brazil's
center-south region, the world's premier sugar growing area.
    * Open interest in the July raw sugar contract fell
16,738 lots to 46,320 lots as of Tuesday, June 26, ICE Futures
U.S. data showed.
    * That is equivalent to 2.353 million tonnes of raw sugar.
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures eased 0.9 cent to settle
at $1.6485 per lb, after hitting a session high at $1.6855, the
highest since May 30.
    * Market rose earlier in the session, on follow-through
buying after two days of firm settlements - traders.
    * Arabica futures turned lower on profit-taking - traders.
    * Roaster buying prevented deeper losses in thin volume -
traders.
    * Strong demand for cheaper coffee blends is likely to push
the premium for arabicas down in coming months, from levels
already near a three-year low, as roasters seek to add more
lower-cost robusta varieties - traders, analysts.
 
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures settling up $83, or 3.9
percent, at $2,232 a tonne.
    * Market felt follow-through technical support from Monday's
three-week low at $2,085, which was a higher low than the
previous six-month low at $2,031 on June 4 - traders.
    * Additional buying pushed the market sharply higher on
spillover strength from the rallying commodity complex and
equity markets - traders.
    * "The market is really taking off on that today. That's a
pretty bullish sign that's purely technical in nature." -
Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel
Vine Investment in Chicago.
    * Gains were extended after the September contract hit its
60-day moving average at $2,218 per tonne.
    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by David
Gregorio)

