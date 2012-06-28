FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 28, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar and coffee end lower, cocoa slightly down

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed down 2 percent
in active October contract on Thursday, dropping in a volatile
move after hitting a seven-week high on pressure from economic
concerns while the premium of the spot July contract widened
ahead of its expiry on Friday.
    Arabica coffee futures also finished lower while U.S. cocoa
ended down a shade.
    
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     21.21  -0.21   -1.0%    21.04   21.96   15,935
 Sugar OCT     20.53  -0.42   -2.0%    20.21   21.39   72,963
 Cocoa JUL      2226      0    0.0%    2,209   2,239        9
 Cocoa SEP      2230     -2   -0.1%    2,208   2,250   10,357
 Coffee JUL      163   -1.5   -0.9%   161.00  163.35       59
 Coffee SEP   163.05   -1.8   -1.1%   160.85  165.15    9,157
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      139,141   133,184    94,149
 ICE COCOA       15,003    26,579    21,209
 ICE COFFEE      12,625    29,506    21,663
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures dropped 0.21 cent, or 1
percent, to finish at 21.21 cents a lb, trading widely from
21.04 cents to 21.96 cents.
    * October fell 0.42 cent, or 2 percent, to settle at
20.53 cents per lb, after hitting a seven-week high at 21.39
cents.
    * The market's volatility rose to the highest level since
October 2011.
    * July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.68 cent, after
hitting 0.81 during the session, versus 0.47 cent on Wednesday.
    * The July contract will expire on Friday and the high open
interest still remaining in the contract could indicate large
deliveries - dealers.
    * Open interest in the July raw sugar contract fell
12,199 lots to 34,121 as of June 27 - exchange data.
    * That is equivalent to 1.733 million tonnes of raw sugar.
    * The market climbed earlier in the session on
follow-through buying, but tumbled as economic concerns hit
stock markets and the commodity complex - traders.
    * "I think the funds began to lose heart when they saw the
other commodities beginning to sell." - Michael McDougall, a
senior vice president for Newedge USA.
    * Sugarcane output in the centre-south of Brazil in 2012/13
is projected to stand at 508.70 million tonnes, up from 493.3
million tonnes in 2011/12 - Brazilian sugar and ethanol
consultancy Datagro. 
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures fell 1.80 cents to end at
$1.6305 per lb.
    * Market fell on harvest pressure from top grower Brazil as
the recent rain, which had hampered farmers' ability to dry
their beans, cleared up - traders.
    * The recent rally had been induced by the rain.
    * Total arabica futures open interest fell to 138,083 lots
on Wednesday, the lowest in 3-1/2 months, having fallen 15
percent over the past two weeks - ICE data.
    * Arabica futures felt additional pressure from concerns
about the outcome from the European summit and the weak
commodity complex - traders. 
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures closed down $2 at $2,230 a
tonne.
    * Market consolidated after Wednesday's surge - traders.
    * U.S. cocoa futures bucked the session's weak trend in
commodities and stock markets, as dealers continued to eye the
slow start to the mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast.
    * Total open interest dropped by 783 lots to 170,990 lots on
Wednesday - ICE data.
    * The falling open interest took place as the market rallied
about 4 percent on chart-based indicators.
    * Total main crop purchases declared by private buyers to
Ghana's industry regulator Cocobod were 798,736 tonnes, down
12.8 percent on the 916,810 tonnes produced in the same part of
last year's season - Cocobod. 
    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

