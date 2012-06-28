NY sugar and coffee end lower, cocoa slightly down

June 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed down 2 percent in active October contract on Thursday, dropping in a volatile move after hitting a seven-week high on pressure from economic concerns while the premium of the spot July contract widened ahead of its expiry on Friday. Arabica coffee futures also finished lower while U.S. cocoa ended down a shade. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 21.21 -0.21 -1.0% 21.04 21.96 15,935 Sugar OCT 20.53 -0.42 -2.0% 20.21 21.39 72,963 Cocoa JUL 2226 0 0.0% 2,209 2,239 9 Cocoa SEP 2230 -2 -0.1% 2,208 2,250 10,357 Coffee JUL 163 -1.5 -0.9% 161.00 163.35 59 Coffee SEP 163.05 -1.8 -1.1% 160.85 165.15 9,157 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 139,141 133,184 94,149 ICE COCOA 15,003 26,579 21,209 ICE COFFEE 12,625 29,506 21,663 RAW SUGAR * Spot July raw sugar futures dropped 0.21 cent, or 1 percent, to finish at 21.21 cents a lb, trading widely from 21.04 cents to 21.96 cents. * October fell 0.42 cent, or 2 percent, to settle at 20.53 cents per lb, after hitting a seven-week high at 21.39 cents. * The market's volatility rose to the highest level since October 2011. * July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.68 cent, after hitting 0.81 during the session, versus 0.47 cent on Wednesday. * The July contract will expire on Friday and the high open interest still remaining in the contract could indicate large deliveries - dealers. * Open interest in the July raw sugar contract fell 12,199 lots to 34,121 as of June 27 - exchange data. * That is equivalent to 1.733 million tonnes of raw sugar. * The market climbed earlier in the session on follow-through buying, but tumbled as economic concerns hit stock markets and the commodity complex - traders. * "I think the funds began to lose heart when they saw the other commodities beginning to sell." - Michael McDougall, a senior vice president for Newedge USA. * Sugarcane output in the centre-south of Brazil in 2012/13 is projected to stand at 508.70 million tonnes, up from 493.3 million tonnes in 2011/12 - Brazilian sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures fell 1.80 cents to end at $1.6305 per lb. * Market fell on harvest pressure from top grower Brazil as the recent rain, which had hampered farmers' ability to dry their beans, cleared up - traders. * The recent rally had been induced by the rain. * Total arabica futures open interest fell to 138,083 lots on Wednesday, the lowest in 3-1/2 months, having fallen 15 percent over the past two weeks - ICE data. * Arabica futures felt additional pressure from concerns about the outcome from the European summit and the weak commodity complex - traders. COCOA * September cocoa futures closed down $2 at $2,230 a tonne. * Market consolidated after Wednesday's surge - traders. * U.S. cocoa futures bucked the session's weak trend in commodities and stock markets, as dealers continued to eye the slow start to the mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast. * Total open interest dropped by 783 lots to 170,990 lots on Wednesday - ICE data. * The falling open interest took place as the market rallied about 4 percent on chart-based indicators. * Total main crop purchases declared by private buyers to Ghana's industry regulator Cocobod were 798,736 tonnes, down 12.8 percent on the 916,810 tonnes produced in the same part of last year's season - Cocobod. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)