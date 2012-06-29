FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY cocoa and coffee soar, sugar also settles higher
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2012 / 7:07 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa and coffee soar, sugar also settles higher

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures jumped to close at
the highest level in seven weeks in heavy dealings on Friday,
while arabica coffee ended at a nearly six-week high and raw
sugar finished firm, with broad-based buying lifting the
commodity complex.
    Markets moved higher on spillover strength from the rallying
commodity complex, euro and world stocks after European leaders
agreed on a deal to shore up euro zone banks. 
     
 2:36 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     21.81    0.6    2.8%    21.15   21.86    6,841
 Sugar OCT     21.01   0.48    2.3%    20.56   21.12   48,935
 Cocoa JUL      2289     63    2.8%    2,274   2,291        4
 Cocoa SEP      2291     61    2.7%    2,229   2,307   22,190
 Coffee JUL    170.1    7.1    4.4%   164.00  168.60       69
 Coffee SEP    170.7   7.65    4.7%   163.75  171.75   14,024
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      101,517   136,012    94,257
 ICE COCOA       41,422    26,829    21,228
 ICE COFFEE      19,174    29,415    21,669
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures jumped 0.60 cent, or
2.8 percent, to close and expire at 21.81 cents a lb, an inside
day following Thursday's volatile session.
    * The spot contract finished the second quarter down
11.7, the month up 12 percent and the week up 7.8 percent.
    * Sugar deliveries in the July contract have reached more
than 21,700 lots, or around 1.11 million tonnes, which will be
the highest since July 2009, trade sources said.  
    * October fell 0.48 cent, or 2.3 percent, to settle
at 21.01 cents per lb, after hitting a seven-week high at 21.39
cents.
    * July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.80 cent, after
hitting 0.95 during the session, versus 0.68 cent on Thursday.
    * Open interest in the July raw sugar contract fell
8,328 lots to 25,793, equivalent to 1.31 million tonnes, as of
June 28 - exchange data.
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures surged 7.65 cents, or 4.7
percent, to close at $1.7070 per lb, the highest settlement
since May 22.
    * The second position closed the quarter down 7.7 percent,
marking its fifth straight weak quarterly performance.
    * On the month, it closed up 4.8 percent, and on the week it
finished up 9.5 percent.
    * "There have been a fair amount of system shorts here in
coffee as well, and it looks like you're getting some stop loss
buying here in that regard, and probably some fresh buying here
as well on the back of the macro," - Drew Geraghty, commodity
broker with ICAP North America in New Jersey.
    * Total volume, however, was relatively light considering
the strength of the move, with an estimated 19,174 lots trading,
down 35 percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson
Reuters data.
    * Total arabica futures open interest fell to 137,117 lots
on Thursday, the lowest in 3-1/2 months, having fallen more than
15 percent over the past two weeks - ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures closed up $61, or 2.7
percent, at $2,291 a tonne, the highest settlement since May 11.
    * For the quarter, the second position rose 2
percent, its second straight quarterly gain.
    * The second-month contract closed the month up 9.7 percent,
and finished the week up 9 percent.
    * Market rallied in heavy volume, reaching 41,422 lots, the
highest since June 12 - preliminary Thomson Reuters, ICE data.
    * Cocoa futures lifted by the sharply higher sterling 
against the U.S. dollar, positive economic situation that
attracted broad-based buying to the commodity complex and
higher-than expected selling by top grower Ivory Coast -
traders.
    * Ivory Coast forward-sold 830,000 tonnes of its 2012/2013
crop via its new auction system by June 25, a finance ministry
source told Reuters, adding that it expected to forward-sell a
further 80,000 tonnes in all. 
    
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.