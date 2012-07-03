FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar, coffee and cocoa rally to end above 2 pct
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa rally to end above 2 pct

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures rose 2.7  percent
on Tuesday, posting the highest close in more than two months on
a lift from the soaring crude oil market, while arabica coffee
rallied to its highest since May 18.
    U.S. cocoa futures also climbed, settling at a two-month
high as the softs complex rose on the coattails of the rallying
commodity complex on expectations that major central banks will
act to bolster the world economy. 
    The markets will be closed on Wednesday for the U.S.
Independence Day holiday and will reopen on Thursday.

 2:13 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     21.98   0.58    2.7%    21.43   22.05   52,628
 Sugar MAR     22.22   0.45    2.1%    21.78   22.28   28,051
 Cocoa JUL      2344     62    2.7%    2,330   2,330        1
 Cocoa SEP      2350     60    2.6%    2,296   2,358   15,322
 Coffee JUL    180.1    5.8    3.3%   174.80  179.75       32
 Coffee SEP   180.45   5.85    3.4%   174.65  181.40   16,693
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      101,361   139,321    94,570
 ICE COCOA       25,772    27,411    21,335
 ICE COFFEE      26,805    29,184    21,683
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures climbed 0.58
cent, or 2.7 percent, to settle at 21.98 cents a lb, its highest
settlement since April 25.
    * October traded from 21.43 cents to 22.05 cents, stopping
short of its 100-day moving average at 22.09 cents per lb.
    * The market felt a lift from the rallying crude oil market,
which surged about 4 percent - traders.
    * The large delivery of raw sugar against the July expiry on
Friday, which reached a three-year high, continued to have a
bullish impact on the market as Cargill said it will take
delivery of a large amount of the sugar and a top sugar producer
in Brazil also took delivery, an exceptionally rare move that
had not been seen in at least 50 years - traders.
 
    * The late monsoon in No. 2 producer India, which could
potentially lower sugar production there, also added some
support - one New York dealer.
    * Total open interest tumbled by 26,263 lots to 671,367 lots
on July 2, the lowest since Jan. 31 - ICE data.
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures jumped 5.85 cents, or 3.4
percent, to close at $1.8045 per lb, its highest settlement
since May 18.
    * September appeared on track toward its 100-day moving
average at $1.8190 per lb.
    * Short-covering continued to lift the market as it felt
spillover support from the surging commodity complex - traders.
    * Total open interest climbed a slight 611 lots to 137,574
lots on July 2. This is up from the previous session's 4-month
low at 136,963 lots - ICE data.
    * Recent rains in top grower Brazil are believed to have
hurt the crop's quality, helping to buoy the market - traders.
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures closed up $60, or 2.6
percent, at $2,350 a tonne, the highest settlement since May 7.
    * The contract appeared to be headed toward its 200-day
moving average at $2,374. 
    * Cocoa futures climbed on support from the rallying
commodity complex - traders.
    * Selling by No. 2 producer Ghana helped prevent steeper
gains - traders.
    * Total open interest rose by 2,191 lots to 178,298 lots by
July 2, the highest since June 8 - ICE data.
    * Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's growing
regions rose last week, supported by firm ports prices amid
tight mid-crop supply - farmers, buyers. 
    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

