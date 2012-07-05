FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar and coffee end down after slipping off peaks
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 5, 2012 / 6:27 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar and coffee end down after slipping off peaks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures and arabica coffee
future closed down a shade on Thursday, falling from 2-1/2-month
highs as the U.S. dollar rallied and selling hit the commodity
complex.
    U.S. cocoa futures likewise closed lower after tapping a
3-1/2-month high. Arabica coffee futures ended easier.
    The markets were closed Wednesday for the U.S. Independence
Day holiday.

 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     21.92  -0.06   -0.3%    21.80   22.69   75,368
 Sugar MAR     22.33   0.11    0.5%    22.21   22.88   37,346
 Cocoa JUL      2318    -26   -1.1%    2,327   2,344       32
 Cocoa SEP      2328    -22   -0.9%    2,304   2,375   13,611
 Coffee JUL   179.25  -0.85   -0.5%   178.25  184.80       30
 Coffee SEP   180.35   -0.1   -0.1%   175.85  187.10   21,726
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      145,440   140,242    94,723
 ICE COCOA       24,633    27,704    21,373
 ICE COFFEE      34,646    29,293    21,723
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down
0.06 cent to close at 21.92 cents a lb.
    * Market surged on chart-based speculative and trade buying,
but failed on a lack of follow-through buying and turned
negative - brokers. 
    * The key spot October raw sugar contract traded
above the 100-day moving average at 22.48 cents, inspiring chart
players to buy the market.
    * October was taking aim at the 200-day moving average at
23.58 cents. 
    * Consumer and trade buying tied to the delivery of 1.1
million tonnes of sugar at expiration of the July contract last
week.
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures inched down 0.10 cent to
finish at $1.8035 per lb after trading from $1.7585 to $1.8710.
    * September peaked at $1.8710 to form a double top with the
session high of April 13 on a continuation chart for the
second-position contract.
    * The benchmark contract climbed temporarily above the
100-day moving average at $1.8147 for the first time since
mid-January.
    * The market got support early from delayed supplies from
top grower Brazil - traders.
    * Profit-taking by market participants holding short
positions lifted the market, but prices turned lower as the U.S.
dollar rallied and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 dropped - traders.
    * The feared El Nino weather anomaly could strike as early
as the third quarter, wreaking weather havoc from North and
South America to Asia - U.S. Climate Prediction Center
 
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures closed down $22, or 0.9
percent, at $2,328 per tonne after hitting the highest since
March 28 at $2,375.
    * September turned lower after inching above the 200-day
moving average at $2,372 but failing to rise any further.
    * Pressure stemmed from the weaker sterling against
the U.S. dollar - traders.
    * Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate
products maker, said it was confident it would meet its
financial targets despite a slowdown in third-quarter volume
growth. 
    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
