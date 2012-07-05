NY sugar and coffee end down after slipping off peaks

July 5 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures and arabica coffee future closed down a shade on Thursday, falling from 2-1/2-month highs as the U.S. dollar rallied and selling hit the commodity complex. U.S. cocoa futures likewise closed lower after tapping a 3-1/2-month high. Arabica coffee futures ended easier. The markets were closed Wednesday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 21.92 -0.06 -0.3% 21.80 22.69 75,368 Sugar MAR 22.33 0.11 0.5% 22.21 22.88 37,346 Cocoa JUL 2318 -26 -1.1% 2,327 2,344 32 Cocoa SEP 2328 -22 -0.9% 2,304 2,375 13,611 Coffee JUL 179.25 -0.85 -0.5% 178.25 184.80 30 Coffee SEP 180.35 -0.1 -0.1% 175.85 187.10 21,726 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 145,440 140,242 94,723 ICE COCOA 24,633 27,704 21,373 ICE COFFEE 34,646 29,293 21,723 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down 0.06 cent to close at 21.92 cents a lb. * Market surged on chart-based speculative and trade buying, but failed on a lack of follow-through buying and turned negative - brokers. * The key spot October raw sugar contract traded above the 100-day moving average at 22.48 cents, inspiring chart players to buy the market. * October was taking aim at the 200-day moving average at 23.58 cents. * Consumer and trade buying tied to the delivery of 1.1 million tonnes of sugar at expiration of the July contract last week. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures inched down 0.10 cent to finish at $1.8035 per lb after trading from $1.7585 to $1.8710. * September peaked at $1.8710 to form a double top with the session high of April 13 on a continuation chart for the second-position contract. * The benchmark contract climbed temporarily above the 100-day moving average at $1.8147 for the first time since mid-January. * The market got support early from delayed supplies from top grower Brazil - traders. * Profit-taking by market participants holding short positions lifted the market, but prices turned lower as the U.S. dollar rallied and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index dropped - traders. * The feared El Nino weather anomaly could strike as early as the third quarter, wreaking weather havoc from North and South America to Asia - U.S. Climate Prediction Center COCOA * September cocoa futures closed down $22, or 0.9 percent, at $2,328 per tonne after hitting the highest since March 28 at $2,375. * September turned lower after inching above the 200-day moving average at $2,372 but failing to rise any further. * Pressure stemmed from the weaker sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders. * Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, said it was confident it would meet its financial targets despite a slowdown in third-quarter volume growth. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)