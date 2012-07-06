FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar up on Brazil concerns; coffee, cocoa lower
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2012 / 6:37 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar up on Brazil concerns; coffee, cocoa lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Sugar prices were bolstered by continued concerns about
the effect on yields and output from Brazil, the world's largest producer, where
rains were hampering harvesting.
    Disappointing U.S. job data for June and a strong dollar sent cocoa and
coffee lower after they hit multi-month highs a day earlier.
    
 2:23 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.25   0.33    1.5%    21.69   22.38   50,982
 Sugar MAR     22.62   0.29    1.3%    22.18   22.67   24,827
 Cocoa JUL      2245    -73   -3.2%      000     000        7
 Cocoa SEP      2252    -76   -3.3%    2,233   2,325   12,919
 Coffee JUL    175.9  -3.35   -1.9%   177.15  179.75       30
 Coffee SEP   176.45   -3.9   -2.2%   175.80  181.25   10,821
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       97,581   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       19,657    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      15,562    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 1.5 percent to settle at
22.25 cents a lb. 
    * Prices were pressured early in New York after weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data, but recovered as market focus returned to Brazil, where more rain is
forecast at the weekend, which could hinder harvesting and loading at ports.
    * Thai raw sugar premiums stayed near one-year highs and premiums for J-spec
raws inched up this week as buyers turned to Thailand after rains disrupted cane
crushing in top producer Brazil.
    * Traders noted that the October-March spread remains at a contango of 0.42
cents, indicating that supplies remain healthy even amid the fears about
availability out of Brazil.
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * ICE September arabica coffee futures prices settled down 2.2
percent at $1.7645 a lb as investors locked in profits after the run-up in
prices since the start of July.
    * Prices hit three-month highs on Thursday supported by delayed supplies
from top grower Brazil. That took coffee's gains since June 18 to almost 19
percent.
    * Unseasonably wet weather has hampered Brazil's coffee harvest and could
cut its production prospects for higher quality beans.
    * The adverse weather has affected the physical market, with differentials
on Brazilian fine cup coffees having firmed in the past two weeks on
expectations that the quality of the crop being harvested will be damaged.
 
    * World 2011/12 coffee output is expected to fall 2.3 percent to 131.3
million 60-kg bags from the previous year, the International Coffee Organization
(ICO) said on Friday. That forecast is slightly below the ICO's previous
estimate of 131.9 million bags. 
    * Coffee stocks held at ports in Europe rose to 9.72 million, 60-kg bags as
at 31 May, from 9.37 million bags a month earlier, data from the European Coffee
Federation showed.
        
    COCOA
    * ICE September cocoa settled 3.3 percent lower at $2,252 per tonne
after hitting a three-month high of $2,375 a day earlier. It was the largest
one-day fall since the end of April.
    * Selling accelerated midmorning in New York as stops were triggered around
$2,262 per tonne, traders said.
    * Further  wereprevented as prices approached the 14-day moving average at
$2,219 per tonne. 
    * Concerns about slowing demand for chocolate products as the euro zone's
debt crisis continues hampered trade in Europe's cash cocoa market this week.
 
    * European quarterly grinding figures, due on July 12, are expected to be
down on the year, in part due to the negative economic outlook in the region,
analysts have cautioned.
    
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices     
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.