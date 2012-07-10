FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar falls from 2-1/2-mth high, coffee ends up, cocoa down
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 10, 2012 / 6:22 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar falls from 2-1/2-mth high, coffee ends up, cocoa down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE settled
lower on Tuesday, falling on late-day investor selling that
pulled the market down from a 2-1/2-month high, while coffee
ended up on options-related dealings.
    U.S. cocoa changed direction and closed lower. All three
markets continued to move in thin dealings.

 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.49  -0.21   -0.9%    22.45   23.05   57,782
 Sugar MAR     23.03  -0.07   -0.3%    22.94   23.38   26,150
 Cocoa JUL      2300    -12   -0.5%      000     000       16
 Cocoa SEP      2307    -12   -0.5%    2,270   2,333   10,760
 Coffee JUL   183.75      2    1.1%   181.05  182.05        7
 Coffee SEP    184.5   2.15    1.2%   180.20  186.60   15,685
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      105,681   140,671    95,043
 ICE COCOA       17,618    27,272    21,498
 ICE COFFEE      23,119    28,729    21,856
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.21
cent, or 0.9 percent, to close at 22.49 cents a lb, after
hitting a 2-1/2-month high at 23.05 cents.
    * Market slips late on speculative sales - brokers.
    * Sugar losses pared somewhat by weather problems in Brazil
and India, the world's biggest producer of sweetener.
    * "It's kind of a ho-hum day" in sugar and other
commodities, said Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity
research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group.
    * Consumer demand slow.
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures climbed 2.15 cents, or
1.2 percent, to end at $1.8450 per lb.
    * Market was choppy as the focus was on the approaching
expiry of the August options, a serial contract, on Friday. This
helped keep the market jostling between $1.80-$1.85, basis
September - traders.
    * Arabica's premium to Liffe robusta soared to a 10-week
high at roughly 93.5 cents per lb, up from roughly 90 cents on
Monday.
    * Some dealers continued to buy arabica and sell robusta
, which dropped 3.4 percent to the lowest since April 30
in intraday dealings, on the expectation that the spread will
return to more normal levels - one dealer. 
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position by 4,218 lots
to 17,121 lots, the lowest in six weeks, by July 3 - U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released
post-market Monday. 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September eased $12, or 0.5 percent, to
settle at $2,307 per tonne, an inside day.
    * Market was firm earlier on chart-based buying, after the
benchmark contract climbed to the highest level in more than
three months last week - traders.
    * Cocoa futures changed direction and turned lower on
pressure from the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar -
traders.
    * Speculators cut their net short position in ICE cocoa
futures and options in the week to July 3 to nearly a year low,
CFTC. 
    * The data also provided earlier support to the market -
traders
    * Sluggish chocolate demand from penny-pinching consumers
hurt by the economic downturn, combined with shrinking cocoa
processing margins, are expected to drag on Europe and North
America's second quarter cocoa grindings. 
    
    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)

