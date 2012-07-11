NY sugar ends at 3-mth high, coffee pares gains from 3-mth top

July 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE settled at the highest level in three months on Wednesday, as investors bought the market, while arabica coffee pared its gains after jumping to a three-month high. U.S. cocoa futures changed direction to close lower. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.88 0.39 1.7% 22.40 22.98 47,780 Sugar MAR 23.29 0.26 1.1% 22.94 23.38 25,937 Cocoa JUL 2286 -14 -0.6% 2,305 2,306 18 Cocoa SEP 2292 -15 -0.7% 2,270 2,348 11,381 Coffee JUL 182.7 -1.05 -0.6% 183.60 190.35 34 Coffee SEP 184.7 0.2 0.1% 182.65 192.20 17,975 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 99,460 141,729 95,018 ICE COCOA 17,966 27,050 21,511 ICE COFFEE 26,611 28,421 21,869 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.39 cent, or 1.7 percent, to settle at 22.88 cents a lb, the highest settlement for the spot contract since April 17. * Market boosted by spec buying - brokers. * Sugar's advance stoked by fears rain would disrupt loading of the sweetener in top grower/exporter Brazil. * Mike McDougall, vice-president at brokerage Newedge USA, said the rains may "slow down" loading of sugar vessels in ports such as Santos or Paranagua. * Technically, dealers feel move over 22.50 cents should give market further boost. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures finished up 0.20 cent at $1.8470 per lb. * Session high reached $1.9220, the highest for the benchmark contract since April 4. * Market rallied on a forecast by a Brazilian meteorologist for a low temperature of 1 C (34 F) on the weekend, raising concerns for a possible frost on some coffee farms - traders. * The concern caused heavy short-covering by speculators, who hold a large net short position, as well as new long buying - traders. * The market pared its gains as the short-covering eased - traders. * Arabica's premium to Liffe robusta soared to an intraday peak at 99 cents per lb, up sharply from Tuesday's roughly 93 cents. COCOA * Benchmark September dropped $15, or 0.7 percent, to finish at $2,292 per tonne. * The September contract moved higher in early dealings but turned lower just below the 200-day moving average at $2,362. * The move higher early in the session was on spillover support from the firm commodity complex and higher sterling against the U.S. dollar. * The market dropped on physical selling from West Africa - traders. * Sell-stops were triggered below $2,307, the previous settlement - traders. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; editing by M.D. Golan)