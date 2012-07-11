FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar ends at 3-mth high, coffee pares gains from 3-mth top
July 11, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago
July 11, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar ends at 3-mth high, coffee pares gains from 3-mth top

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE settled
at the highest level in three months on Wednesday, as investors
bought the market, while arabica coffee pared its gains after
jumping to a three-month high.
    U.S. cocoa futures changed direction to close lower. 
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.88   0.39    1.7%    22.40   22.98   47,780
 Sugar MAR     23.29   0.26    1.1%    22.94   23.38   25,937
 Cocoa JUL      2286    -14   -0.6%    2,305   2,306       18
 Cocoa SEP      2292    -15   -0.7%    2,270   2,348   11,381
 Coffee JUL    182.7  -1.05   -0.6%   183.60  190.35       34
 Coffee SEP    184.7    0.2    0.1%   182.65  192.20   17,975
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       99,460   141,729    95,018
 ICE COCOA       17,966    27,050    21,511
 ICE COFFEE      26,611    28,421    21,869
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.39 cent,
or 1.7 percent, to settle at 22.88 cents a lb, the highest
settlement for the spot contract since April 17.
    * Market boosted by spec buying - brokers.
    * Sugar's advance stoked by fears rain would disrupt loading
of the sweetener in top grower/exporter Brazil.
    * Mike McDougall, vice-president at brokerage Newedge USA,
said the rains may "slow down" loading of sugar vessels in ports
such as Santos or Paranagua.
    * Technically, dealers feel move over 22.50 cents should
give market further boost.
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures finished up 0.20 cent at
$1.8470 per lb.
    * Session high reached $1.9220, the highest for the
benchmark contract since April 4.
    * Market rallied on a forecast by a Brazilian meteorologist
for a low temperature of 1 C (34 F) on the weekend, raising
concerns for a possible frost on some coffee farms - traders.
    * The concern caused heavy short-covering by speculators,
who hold a large net short position, as well as new long buying
- traders.
    * The market pared its gains as the short-covering eased -
traders.
    * Arabica's premium to Liffe robusta soared to an intraday
peak at 99 cents per lb, up sharply from Tuesday's roughly 93
cents.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September dropped $15, or 0.7 percent, to
finish at $2,292 per tonne.
    * The September contract moved higher in early dealings but
turned lower just below the 200-day moving average at $2,362.
    * The move higher early in the session was on spillover
support from the firm commodity complex and higher sterling
 against the U.S. dollar.
    * The market dropped on physical selling from West Africa -
traders.
    * Sell-stops were triggered below $2,307, the previous
settlement - traders.
    
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; editing by M.D.
Golan)

