NY cocoa slumps on European data; sugar, coffee end down

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures tumbled to close down 4.5 percent in heavy volume on Thursday, marking their biggest percentage drop in 5-1/2 months after European demand data slumped more than expected. Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures also settled weak. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.46 -0.42 -1.8% 22.16 23.04 52,652 Sugar MAR 22.93 -0.36 -1.6% 22.64 23.44 21,353 Cocoa JUL 2184 -102 -4.5% 000 000 4 Cocoa SEP 2189 -103 -4.5% 2,174 2,250 22,507 Coffee JUL 181.15 -1.55 -0.9% 179.05 182.15 12 Coffee SEP 182.05 -2.65 -1.4% 178.15 184.75 12,325 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 95,958 143,113 94,976 ICE COCOA 41,215 27,048 21,511 ICE COFFEE 18,953 28,442 21,907 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.42 cent, or 1.8 percent, to close at 22.46 cents a lb. * Market hit by investor profit-taking - brokers. * Weak commodity complex also pressured sweetener. * "Sugar was due for a setback," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research in Citibank's Institutional Client Group. * Market had touched a near three-month top of 23.05 cents on Tuesday. * Wet weather in Brazil supportive of futures. * Market digesting Indian monsoon news. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures eased 2.65 cents, or 1.4 percent, to close at $1.8205 per lb. * Arabica futures dropped along with the commodity complex while the firm U.S. dollar also added some pressure - traders. * Market gave back recent gains after it had moved near technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index. * The benchmark contract appeared to be finding support at the 100-day moving average at $1.7777 per lb. * Arabica's premium to Liffe robusta narrowed to around 91 c ents per lb, falling sharply from Wednesday's intraday peak at 99 cents. * Brazilian green coffee exports reached 1.63 million bags in June, down 10 percent from the 1.82 million in the same month of 2010 - coffee exporters association Cecafe said Wednesday. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures sank $103, or 4.5 percent, to close at $2,189 per tonne, the lowest close since June 26. * This was the second-position's biggest percentage drop in 5-1/2 months. * Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind recorded the sharpest quarterly fall for at least 12 years, dropping 17.8 percent from the same period last year to 292,551 tonnes - Brussels-based European Cocoa Association. * The fall was well below expectations, causing heavy selling throughout the session - traders. * "The next quarter is going to be very poor too. That is the result of physical off-take, or lack of it. The processing industry in Europe is facing their worst margin ever." - veteran cocoa dealer in New York. * North American second-quarter grind data will be released July 19 - ICE. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)