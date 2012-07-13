FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee, sugar, and cocoa settle firm as dollar drops
July 13, 2012

NY coffee, sugar, and cocoa settle firm as dollar drops

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed up more
than 2 percent on Friday, and raw sugar and U.S. cocoa likewise
moved higher, on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar.
    
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.73   0.27    1.2%    22.36   22.82   31,853
 Sugar MAR      23.2   0.27    1.2%    22.83   23.25   14,687
 Cocoa JUL      2210     26    1.2%      000     000       15
 Cocoa SEP      2216     27    1.2%    2,176   2,242   12,347
 Coffee JUL   184.45    3.3    1.8%   184.15  184.25       10
 Coffee SEP    186.1   4.05    2.2%   182.20  187.75   13,408
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       61,128   142,917    95,055
 ICE COCOA       20,862    26,796    21,539
 ICE COFFEE      22,564    28,530    21,966
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures climbed 0.27
cent, or 1.2 percent, to finish at 22.73 cents a lb.
    * For the week, the spot basis market contract climbed 2.2
percent.
    * Weaker dollar also gives market a boost.
    * "I tend to think this is off the (weaker) dollar," said
The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.
    * Rains in Brazil may hinder output at Brazil's main camping
suit.
    * Monsoon situation in India being closely monitored. 
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures rose 4.05 cents, or 2.2
percent, to end at $1.8610 per lb.
    * The benchmark contract closed the week up 5.5 percent.
    * Arabica futures gave back the previous session's losses on
short-covering and buying by momentum traders - dealers.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by a heavy 14,567
bags to 1,685,716 bags by July 12, the highest since January
2011 - ICE data.
    * Brazilian meteorologist Somar's Friday report said the
cold front was moving through the coffee-growing region Minas
Gerais, causing more haziness from the rains in the central and
southern parts of the state. Temperatures were forecast to range
from 1-4C (34-39F) in the high regions in the south of Minas
Gerais.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures gained $27, or
1.2 percent, to settle at $2,216 per tonne.
    * For the week, the contract closed the week up 1.6 percent.
    * The market attempted to re-test the previous session's low
but failed, and turned up in a corrective bounce following
Thursday's steep fall - traders.
    * The rallying sterling against the U.S. dollar was
also supportive to the market - traders.
    * Total volume reached 42,240 lots on July 12, the highest
since June 12, when open interest climbed by 160 lots to 184,104
lots, the highest since June 6 - ICE data.
    * Asian buyers helped keep cocoa butter prices steady at
levels close to London futures, but powder prices could slip in
the next few weeks because of ample supply and weakening demand,
especially from Europe - dealers. 
    * North American second-quarter grind data will be released
July 19 - ICE.
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor
