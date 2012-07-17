FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 17, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar creeps higher, coffee and cocoa settle weaker

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed up a shade Tuesday after a
surge of late buying after the market fell early in the face of a rising U.S.
dollar.
    Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures settled lower on currency pressure.
    The greenback made gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
the central bank stood ready to take further steps to stimulate the economy, but
stopped short of signaling any near-term action. 
 2:01 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.79   0.02    0.1%    22.46   22.85   35,176
 Sugar MAR     23.18  -0.04   -0.2%    22.85   23.23   16,911
 Cocoa SEP      2195     -2   -0.1%    2,159   2,220    9,739
 Cocoa DEC      2212     -4   -0.2%    2,178   2,234    2,257
 Coffee JUL   180.75   -1.8   -1.0%   180.70  182.15        5
 Coffee SEP   181.85   -2.1   -1.1%   179.00  184.35   10,296
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       62,323   142,515    95,271
 ICE COCOA       15,028    26,886    21,704
 ICE COFFEE      15,112    27,554    22,016
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures changed direction and inched up
0.02 cent to close at 22.79 cents a lb.
    * Raws edged up late on speculative buying after the dollar came off its
highs - brokers.
    * Market slightly weaker for most of the session on speculative sales -
brokers.
    * Mike McDougall, vice-president of brokerage Newedge USA, said key October
pinned between 22.30 and 22.90 cents.
    * Trading direction to be dictated by impact of El Nino on top producers
Brazil and India.
    * El Nino could lead to more rain in Brazil, disrupting harvest of
center-south cane crop.
    * El Nino could also reduce monsoon rains in India, where a poor cane
harvest may lead to imports. 
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures dropped 2.10 cents, or 1.1 percent, to
close at $1.8185 per lb.
    * Arabica coffee futures dropped on pressure from the firm U.S. dollar -
traders.
    * September found support at the 100-day moving average at $1.7925.
    * U.S. warehouse coffee stocks rose by 216,532 bags to 4,787,310 bags by the
end of June - Green Coffee Assocation.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 5,266 bags to 1,690,982 bags on
July 13, the highest since December 2010. There were a heavy 69,771 bags pending
grading - ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures inched down $2 to settle at
$2,195 per tonne.
    * September fell to a three-week low at its session low $2,159 per tonne,
before paring losses.
    * Market was weighed down by the weak sterling against the U.S.
dollar - traders.
    * Total open interest rose by 933 contracts to 186,126 contracts on July 16,
the highest since June 6. Open interest has climbed for 11 out of the past 12
sessions - ICE data.
    * North American second-quarter grind data will be released after the market
closes Thursday - ICE.
    * The grind data is expected down roughly 5 percent from a year ago -
traders.
    * Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's growing regions slipped
last week, weakened by slow business due to buyers going on holidays and by
declining port prices linked to poor bean quality - farmers, buyers.
 
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

