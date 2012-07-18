FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2012 / 6:22 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa turn around to end firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed up a shade on
Wednesday, as speculators bought the sweetener late in the
session after spending much of the session in negative
territory.
    Arabica coffee futures settled up a shade in quiet dealings,
turning higher as the U.S. dollar pared its session highs. U.S.
cocoa finished quietly higher.

 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.95   0.16    0.7%    22.20   22.98   58,262
 Sugar MAR     23.33   0.15    0.7%    22.71   23.36   29,666
 Cocoa SEP      2204      9    0.4%    2,169   2,217    6,483
 Cocoa DEC      2221      9    0.4%    2,185   2,232    2,884
 Coffee JUL    181.4   0.65    0.4%   179.90  182.00       20
 Coffee SEP   182.15    0.3    0.2%   177.40  183.45   12,245
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      110,111   140,820    95,325
 ICE COCOA       12,046    26,594    21,734
 ICE COFFEE      18,560    27,119    22,019
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.16 cent,
or 0.7 percent, to finish at 22.95 cents a lb.
    * Market touches higher on speculative buying to offset
early losses - brokers.
    * Sugar got a mild boost from news that Copersucar, biggest
sugar and ethanol trader in top producer Brazil, reported
further rain delays in processing of center-south cane crop.
 
    * October contract still pinned in trading band from 22 to
23 cents -- Alex Oliveira, Newedge USA analyst.
    * "The market's stuck," Oliveira said.
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures crept up 0.30 cent, or
0.2 percent, to end at $1.8215 per lb.
    * The benchmark contract extended its intraday losses after
hitting the 100-day moving average at $1.7899.
    * The market turned higher as the U.S. dollar gave
back much of its earlier gains.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed every day so far this
month, a source of earlier market pressure - traders.
    * Certified arabica stocks climbed by 10,765 bags to
1,714,046 bags by July 17, the highest since November 2010.
There were a heavy 56,009 bags pending grading - ICE data.
    * "We're going to develop a sideways trading channel. This
is the pattern that usually happens after major bear markets." -
Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors in
Florida.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures inched up $9 to
finish at $2,204 per tonne.
    * September moved in an inside day as the market lacked
strong direction.
    * Market moved lower on pressure from the weak sterling
 against the U.S. dollar, but turned higher as the pound
pared its losses and as London cocoa futures briefly turned
higher - traders.
    * Total open interest climbed by 1,195 lots contracts to
187,321 contracts on July 17, when the futures market fell to a
three-week low.
    * Open interest on July 17 reached the highest level since
June 6. Open interest has climbed for 12 out of the past 13
sessions - ICE data.
    * North American second-quarter grind data will be released
around 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Thursday - ICE.
    * The grind data is expected down roughly 5 percent from a
year ago - traders.
    * Indonesia's cocoa bean exports from its main growing
island of Sulawesi fell 68 percent to 4,935.48 tonnes in June
from 15,232.68 tonnes a year earlier - industry
data. 
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

