NY sugar ends at 3-month high, coffee and cocoa climb
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2012 / 6:22 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar ends at 3-month high, coffee and cocoa climb

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures settled at a three-month high on
Thursday, while arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa also made gains as the commodity
complex jumped.
    The Thomson Reuters-CRB index, a benchmark for global commodities,
gained more than 1.8 percent to a 2-1/2-month high at 304.65.
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     23.25    0.3    1.3%    22.65   23.28   64,297
 Sugar MAR     23.58   0.25    1.1%    23.06   23.61   27,775
 Cocoa SEP      2230     26    1.2%    2,215   2,285   11,714
 Cocoa DEC      2244     23    1.0%    2,233   2,296    2,823
 Coffee JUL    188.2    6.8    3.8%     0.00    0.00         
 Coffee SEP   188.95    6.8    3.7%   182.05  189.40   13,614
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      111,272   138,646    95,403
 ICE COCOA       18,198    25,972    21,755
 ICE COFFEE      25,121    26,847    22,021
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures gained 0.30  cent, or 1.3
percent, to close at 23.25 cents a lb, the highest settlement for the spot
contract since April 13.
    * Market moved in choppy dealings, climbing on follow-through fund buying
early, after Copersucar said it may once again need to take delivery on
Wednesday - traders.
    * Sugar futures turned negative as Chicago Board of Trade corn futures came
off their highs, but then climbed higher, joining the rallying commodity complex
up - traders.
    * Abundant rainfall over Brazil's main center-south sugar cane crop during
this dry season risks stranding some of the 2012/13 crop until the next season -
Datagro. 
    * The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil rose to 87 from 81 a
week earlier as rains and striking sanitary inspectors at the ports slowed
loading - Williams shipping agents said in a report released late Wednesday.
 
                
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures jumped 6.80 cents, or 3.7 percent, to
settle at $1.8895 per lb.
    * The benchmark contract jumped after closing above its 100-day moving
average at $1.7899 in the previous session.
    * Earlier weakness in the U.S. dollar also helped lift the market -
traders.
    * Two days of rain recently, following about two weeks of dry conditions,
also helped to lift the market due to harvest concerns - traders.
    * Certified arabica stocks rose by 6,280 bags to 1,720,326 bags by July 18,
the highest since November 2010. There were a heavy 58,843 bags pending grading
- ICE data.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed every day so far this month -
exchange data.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures rose $26, or 1.2 percent, to
settle at $2,230 a tonne.
    * Cocoa futures felt spillover support from the firm commodity complex and
sterling - traders.
    * Buy-stops were triggered above $2,220, then filled the technical gap
between $2,250-$2,270, before consolidating slightly - dealers.
    * Total open interest climbed by 1,271 lots contracts to 188,592 contracts
on July 18, the highest level since June 5. Open interest has climbed for 13 out
of the past 14 sessions - ICE data.
    * North American second-quarter grind data will be released around 4 p.m.
EDT (2000 GMT) - ICE.
    * The grind data is expected down roughly 5 percent from a year ago -
traders.
    * French chocolate-maker CEMOI will boost its cocoa grinding capacity in top
producer Ivory Coast to 100,000 tonnes by the end of 2012 - company chief
executive. 
    
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

