NY sugar ends at 3-month high, coffee and cocoa climb

July 19 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures settled at a three-month high on Thursday, while arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa also made gains as the commodity complex jumped. The Thomson Reuters-CRB index, a benchmark for global commodities, gained more than 1.8 percent to a 2-1/2-month high at 304.65. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 23.25 0.3 1.3% 22.65 23.28 64,297 Sugar MAR 23.58 0.25 1.1% 23.06 23.61 27,775 Cocoa SEP 2230 26 1.2% 2,215 2,285 11,714 Cocoa DEC 2244 23 1.0% 2,233 2,296 2,823 Coffee JUL 188.2 6.8 3.8% 0.00 0.00 Coffee SEP 188.95 6.8 3.7% 182.05 189.40 13,614 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 111,272 138,646 95,403 ICE COCOA 18,198 25,972 21,755 ICE COFFEE 25,121 26,847 22,021 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures gained 0.30 cent, or 1.3 percent, to close at 23.25 cents a lb, the highest settlement for the spot contract since April 13. * Market moved in choppy dealings, climbing on follow-through fund buying early, after Copersucar said it may once again need to take delivery on Wednesday - traders. * Sugar futures turned negative as Chicago Board of Trade corn futures came off their highs, but then climbed higher, joining the rallying commodity complex up - traders. * Abundant rainfall over Brazil's main center-south sugar cane crop during this dry season risks stranding some of the 2012/13 crop until the next season - Datagro. * The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil rose to 87 from 81 a week earlier as rains and striking sanitary inspectors at the ports slowed loading - Williams shipping agents said in a report released late Wednesday. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures jumped 6.80 cents, or 3.7 percent, to settle at $1.8895 per lb. * The benchmark contract jumped after closing above its 100-day moving average at $1.7899 in the previous session. * Earlier weakness in the U.S. dollar also helped lift the market - traders. * Two days of rain recently, following about two weeks of dry conditions, also helped to lift the market due to harvest concerns - traders. * Certified arabica stocks rose by 6,280 bags to 1,720,326 bags by July 18, the highest since November 2010. There were a heavy 58,843 bags pending grading - ICE data. * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed every day so far this month - exchange data. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures rose $26, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $2,230 a tonne. * Cocoa futures felt spillover support from the firm commodity complex and sterling - traders. * Buy-stops were triggered above $2,220, then filled the technical gap between $2,250-$2,270, before consolidating slightly - dealers. * Total open interest climbed by 1,271 lots contracts to 188,592 contracts on July 18, the highest level since June 5. Open interest has climbed for 13 out of the past 14 sessions - ICE data. * North American second-quarter grind data will be released around 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) - ICE. * The grind data is expected down roughly 5 percent from a year ago - traders. * French chocolate-maker CEMOI will boost its cocoa grinding capacity in top producer Ivory Coast to 100,000 tonnes by the end of 2012 - company chief executive. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)