NY sugar soars, cocoa inches down and coffee closes weak

July 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed up 2.9 percent on Friday, surging in heavy volume late in the session as speculative buying and short-covering flooded the market. The boost stopped just short of 24 cents per lb. U.S. cocoa futures settled down a shade after North American grindings sustained their biggest decline in more than three years while Asian grindings rose. Arabica coffee futures eased in the face of a firmer U.S. dollar. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 23.92 0.67 2.9% 23.08 23.99 84,297 Sugar MAR 23.98 0.4 1.7% 23.43 24.10 47,787 Cocoa SEP 2229 -1 0.0% 2,217 2,257 7,157 Cocoa DEC 2245 1 0.0% 2,231 2,271 2,178 Coffee SEP 186.95 -2 -1.1% 186.10 190.85 11,713 Coffee DEC 189.6 -1.95 -1.0% 188.85 193.55 5,873 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 178,391 137,735 95,520 ICE COCOA 10,597 25,084 21,768 ICE COFFEE 20,764 26,682 22,023 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures surged 0.67 cent, or 2.9 percent, to finish at 23.92 cents a lb, the highest settlement for the spot contract since April 12. * The contract finished the week up 5.2 percent. * Market felt support from the increasing line-ups of vessels in top sugar grower Brazil and the slower-than-usual monsoon season in the world's second biggest grower India - traders. * The key October contract soared 3.2 percent to the session high at 23.99 cents per lb, just shy of the psychological 24-cent level. * Heavy speculative buying and short-covering of the October contract as well as October/March spread late buoyed the market late in the session - traders. * Trade and origin selling was also seen late-day - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures fell 2.00 cents, or 1.1 percent, to close at $1.8695 per lb. * For the week, the contract closed up 0.5 percent. * Pressure from the rallying U.S. dollar and the weak commodity complex, weighed on the market - traders. * Certified arabica stocks rose by 12,680 bags to 1,733,006 bags by July 19, the highest since October 2010. There were a heavy 57,077 bags pending grading - ICE data. * ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far this month - exchange data. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures inched down $1 to settle at $2,229 a tonne. * September finished the week up 0.6 percent. * Cocoa grindings in Asia rose 5.7 percent to 150,726 tonnes in the second quarter of 2012 from the same period last year, while North American cocoa grindings in the second quarter dropped 9.76 percent to 112,768 tonnes from a year earlier. * Market was little changed as it traded in thin dealings in response to mixed signals from the lower North American grind data and the higher Asian grind - traders. * "We've been in this range in cocoa since December. This is establishing a consolidating period for cocoa." - Spencer Patton, chief investment officer of Steel Vine Investment in Chicago. * The spot contract has traded between around $1,900-$2,520 over the past seven months. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)