#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar soars, cocoa inches down and coffee closes weak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed up 2.9 percent on Friday,
surging in heavy volume late in the session as speculative buying and
short-covering flooded the market. The boost stopped just short of 24 cents per
lb.
    U.S. cocoa futures settled down a shade after North American grindings
sustained their biggest decline in more than three years while Asian grindings
rose. Arabica coffee futures eased in the face of a firmer U.S. dollar.
    
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     23.92   0.67    2.9%    23.08   23.99   84,297
 Sugar MAR     23.98    0.4    1.7%    23.43   24.10   47,787
 Cocoa SEP      2229     -1    0.0%    2,217   2,257    7,157
 Cocoa DEC      2245      1    0.0%    2,231   2,271    2,178
 Coffee SEP   186.95     -2   -1.1%   186.10  190.85   11,713
 Coffee DEC    189.6  -1.95   -1.0%   188.85  193.55    5,873
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      178,391   137,735    95,520
 ICE COCOA       10,597    25,084    21,768
 ICE COFFEE      20,764    26,682    22,023
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures surged 0.67 cent, or 2.9
percent, to finish at 23.92 cents a lb, the highest settlement for the spot
contract since April 12.
    * The contract finished the week up 5.2 percent.
    * Market felt support from the increasing line-ups of vessels in top sugar
grower Brazil and the slower-than-usual monsoon season in the world's second
biggest grower India - traders.
    * The key October contract soared 3.2 percent to the session high at 23.99
cents per lb, just shy of the psychological 24-cent level.
    * Heavy speculative buying and short-covering of the October contract as
well as October/March spread late buoyed the market late in the session -
traders.
    * Trade and origin selling was also seen late-day - traders.
                    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures fell 2.00 cents, or 1.1 percent, to close
at $1.8695 per lb.
    * For the week, the contract closed up 0.5 percent.
    * Pressure from the rallying U.S. dollar and the weak commodity complex,
weighed on the market - traders.
    * Certified arabica stocks rose by 12,680 bags to 1,733,006 bags by July 19,
the highest since October 2010. There were a heavy 57,077 bags pending grading -
ICE data.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far this month -
exchange data.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures inched down $1 to settle at
$2,229 a tonne.
    * September finished the week up 0.6 percent.
    * Cocoa grindings in Asia rose 5.7 percent to 150,726 tonnes in the second
quarter of 2012 from the same period last year, while North American cocoa
grindings in the second quarter dropped 9.76 percent to 112,768 tonnes from a
year earlier.  
    * Market was little changed as it traded in thin dealings in response to
mixed signals from the lower North American grind data and the higher Asian
grind - traders.
    * "We've been in this range in cocoa since December. This is establishing a
consolidating period for cocoa." - Spencer Patton, chief investment officer of
Steel Vine Investment in Chicago.
    * The spot contract has traded between around $1,900-$2,520 over the
past seven months.
    
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)
