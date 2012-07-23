NY sugar falls from 3-mth high, coffee ends down, cocoa up

July 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed slightly lower on Monday after rising earlier to a three-month high, as macro concerns caused investors to sell, while arabica coffee futures also fell. U.S. cocoa futures were weak earlier but closed quietly higher as the market remained stuck in a range, with all three markets moving in thin dealings. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index dropped on fears that Spain would need to be bailed out, news that caused investors to sell risky assets. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 23.89 -0.03 -0.1% 23.48 24.00 44,739 Sugar MAR 23.96 -0.02 -0.1% 23.65 24.00 25,620 Cocoa SEP 2238 9 0.4% 2,188 2,270 10,437 Cocoa DEC 2254 9 0.4% 2,207 2,283 4,066 Coffee SEP 185.1 -1.85 -1.0% 183.10 186.40 8,278 Coffee DEC 187.65 -1.95 -1.0% 185.85 189.00 3,451 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 89,271 134,309 95,597 ICE COCOA 17,634 23,897 21,758 ICE COFFEE 14,017 26,633 22,046 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down 0.03 cent to close at 23.89 cents a lb, after hitting a three-month high at 24 cents. * Market slips on investor sales due to worries over Europe's debt woes - brokers. * Weak Indian monsoon which could hit sugar output in the world's No. 2 producer trims market losses. * "There's enough concern about the Indian monsoon to support sugar," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank. * Sugar also derived support from rain delaying harvest in top grower Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures dropped 1.85 cents, or 1 percent, to end at $1.8510 per lb. * Arabica futures fell along with the commodity complex and on pressure from the rallying U.S. dollar and weak macro sentiment - traders. * Market pared its losses in thin dealings as the stock markets gave back some of their losses. * Certified arabica stocks jumped by 10,400 bags to 1,743,406 bags by July 20, the highest since October 2010. There were a heavy 54,927 bags pending grading - ICE data. * ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far this month - exchange data. * Speculators cut their net short position in arabica futures and options for the fifth straight week, in the week to July 17 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. * Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc said it struck a deal to be acquired by Joh. A. Benckiser for about $1 billion, a move that will give Peet's a financial jolt as it competes against larger coffee and tea shops. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures closed up $9 at at $2,238 a tonne. * Market moved lower on the heels of the weak commodity complex and lower equities but turned firm as the stock markets came off their lows - traders. * U.S. cocoa futures extended its intraday gains after hitting the 100-day moving average at $2,264. * The spot contract has traded between around $1,900-$2,520 over the past seven months. * Speculators increased their net short position in cocoa futures and options, in the week to July 17, by 3,719 lots to 5,910 lots - CFTC. * Good soil moisture and sufficient sunshine mean Ivory Coast remains on track for a healthy start to the forthcoming cocoa main crop despite a lack of rainfall in a number of main growing regions last week - farmers, analysts. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)