NY coffee slumps, sugar and cocoa end lower

July 24 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee slumped to a lower close Tuesday in its biggest one-day percentage drop in nine months on heavy late-session selling and automatic sell-stop orders. Raw sugar finished down amid talk of rains letting up in top grower Brazil. U.S. cocoa also fell. The European debt crisis weighed, as rising Spanish bond yields drove Madrid closer to a full-scale bailout, while Greece's membership in the euro zone was at risk as its finances were way off its rescue package aid terms. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 23.49 -0.4 -1.7% 23.19 23.92 63,814 Sugar MAR 23.73 -0.23 -1.0% 23.48 24.07 28,422 Cocoa SEP 2209 -29 -1.3% 2,202 2,278 14,202 Cocoa DEC 2229 -25 -1.1% 2,224 2,286 7,671 Coffee SEP 175.45 -9.65 -5.2% 173.70 185.45 19,249 Coffee DEC 178.3 -9.35 -5.0% 176.70 187.95 6,684 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 112,067 132,023 96,076 ICE COCOA 23,927 22,986 21,685 ICE COFFEE 28,909 26,266 22,075 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.40 cent, or 1.7 percent, to settle at 23.49 cents a lb. * Market hit by speculative sales - brokers. * Sugar weakened by talk that rains in top producer Brazil have let up. * "The sugar can now flow," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. * Weak outside markets also put pressure on the sweetener. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures tumbled 9.65 cents, or 5.2 percent, to close at $1.7545 per lb, the lowest settlement in three weeks. * The September contract fell through the 100-day moving average at $1.7795, closing below the key level for the first time since July 6. * Market felt pressure from the commodity wide selling but sharply extended its losses just ahead of the settlement window after hitting sell-stops below $1.82, basis September - traders. * Roughly 500 trade-at-settlement (TAS) contracts were listed, telling market participants that someone needed to sell, spurring speculators to do the same - Nick Gentile, chief trading officer of commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey. * "If they don't trade them on the TAS screen then they're going to come to the market on it and a lot of people are looking at that and have sold on the close." - Gentile. * Certified arabica stocks rose by 6,123 bags to 1,749,529 bags by July 23, the highest since October 2010. There were a 47,128 bags pending grading - ICE data. * ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far this month - exchange data. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures eased $29 to settle at $2,209 a tonne. * Market fell along with the weak commodity complex - traders. * The weak sterling against the U.S. dollar also provided some pressure - traders. * Global cocoa prices will find support in the next year, as supply is seen falling slightly short of demand due to a dip in output from top growers - Reuters poll. * Ghana's President John Atta Mills died unexpectedly, a presidential statement said, and an aide said his death occurred on Tuesday after he took ill on Monday night. [nLID:6E8IOJ33] (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)