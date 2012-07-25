NY coffee consolidates higher, sugar and cocoa also end up

July 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures ended up a shade on Wednesday, consolidating after Tuesday's volatile slump, while raw sugar and U.S. cocoa changed direction and also finished firm. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 23.57 0.08 0.3% 23.19 23.63 47,203 Sugar MAR 23.84 0.11 0.5% 23.51 23.88 23,975 Cocoa SEP 2230 21 1.0% 2,195 2,255 8,493 Cocoa DEC 2246 17 0.8% 2,214 2,273 2,790 Coffee SEP 176.3 0.85 0.5% 174.00 178.45 10,766 Coffee DEC 179.15 0.85 0.5% 177.00 181.15 3,418 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 89,826 128,940 96,202 ICE COCOA 13,408 22,185 21,648 ICE COFFEE 15,114 25,766 22,048 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures crept up 0.08 cent, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 23.57 cents a lb. * Market sags on speculative sales but turned higher on late-day speculative buying - brokers. * Trade frets over poor macro environment. * Jack Scoville, analyst for brokers The Price Group, said improved weather would lead to higher sugar flows, pressuring futures. * Traders waiting for more news out of India, where poor monsoon may hit output in world's No. 2 sugar producer. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures inched up 0.85 cents, or 0.5 percent, to finish at $1.7630 per lb. * The September contract closed below the 100-day moving average at $1.7766 for the second straight day, though it moved above the level briefly during intraday dealings. * Market consolidated after tumbling more than 5 percent on Tuesday, in a late-day selling spree that sent prices falling in their biggest percentage drop in nine months - traders. * Coffee prices will hold their current trading range through 2013 even as record harvests in Brazil and Vietnam, the world's two biggest growers, push the market into a surplus of an estimated 4.5 million bags - Reuters poll. * Certified arabica stocks were lifted by 6,109 bags to 1,755,638 bags by July 24, the highest since October 2010. There were a 49,588 bags pending grading - ICE data. * ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far this month - exchange data. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures rose $21, or 1 percent, to close at $2,230 a tonne. * Market turned higher midsession as it took its cues from the bigger Liffe cocoa futures market - traders. * Cocoa futures turned up as the selling by Ghana on the London market, earlier in the session, eased up - traders. * Unusually dry weather in Ivory Coast and the expectation for the El Nino weather phenomenon to potentially have a negative impact on cocoa crops in the main producing region of West Africa, underpinned prices - traders. * Total open interest climbed by 2,776 lots to 188,499 lots on July 24, the highest since May 31 - ICE data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)