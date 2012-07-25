FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee consolidates higher, sugar and cocoa also end up
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee consolidates higher, sugar and cocoa also end up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures ended up a shade
on Wednesday, consolidating after Tuesday's volatile slump,
while raw sugar and U.S. cocoa changed direction and also
finished firm.
    
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     23.57   0.08    0.3%    23.19   23.63   47,203
 Sugar MAR     23.84   0.11    0.5%    23.51   23.88   23,975
 Cocoa SEP      2230     21    1.0%    2,195   2,255    8,493
 Cocoa DEC      2246     17    0.8%    2,214   2,273    2,790
 Coffee SEP    176.3   0.85    0.5%   174.00  178.45   10,766
 Coffee DEC   179.15   0.85    0.5%   177.00  181.15    3,418
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       89,826   128,940    96,202
 ICE COCOA       13,408    22,185    21,648
 ICE COFFEE      15,114    25,766    22,048
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures crept up 0.08
cent, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 23.57 cents a lb.
    * Market sags on speculative sales but turned higher on
late-day speculative buying - brokers.
    * Trade frets over poor macro environment.
    * Jack Scoville, analyst for brokers The Price Group, said
improved weather would lead to higher sugar flows, pressuring
futures.
    * Traders waiting for more news out of India, where poor
monsoon may hit output in world's No. 2 sugar producer.
                    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures inched up 0.85 cents, or
0.5 percent, to finish at $1.7630 per lb.
    * The September contract closed below the 100-day moving
average at $1.7766 for the second straight day, though it moved
above the level briefly during intraday dealings.
    * Market consolidated after tumbling more than 5 percent on
Tuesday, in a late-day selling spree that sent prices falling in
their biggest percentage drop in nine months - traders.
    * Coffee prices will hold their current trading range
through 2013 even as record harvests in Brazil and Vietnam, the
world's two biggest growers, push the market into a surplus of
an estimated 4.5 million bags - Reuters poll. 
    * Certified arabica stocks were lifted by 6,109 bags to
1,755,638 bags by July 24, the highest since October 2010. There
were a 49,588 bags pending grading - ICE data.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far
this month - exchange data.
            
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures rose $21, or 1
percent, to close at $2,230 a tonne.
    * Market turned higher midsession as it took its cues from
the bigger Liffe cocoa futures market - traders.
    * Cocoa futures turned up as the selling by Ghana on the
London market, earlier in the session, eased up - traders.
    * Unusually dry weather in Ivory Coast and the expectation
for the El Nino weather phenomenon to potentially have a
negative impact on cocoa crops in the main producing region of
West Africa, underpinned prices - traders.
    * Total open interest climbed by 2,776 lots to 188,499 lots
on July 24, the highest since May 31 - ICE data.
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

