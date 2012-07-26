FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar sinks, cocoa jumps and coffee settles lower
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar sinks, cocoa jumps and coffee settles lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures
U.S. closed down 4.5 percent on Thursday, their biggest
percentage tumble in five weeks as rain in No. 2 grower India
spurred selling, while U.S. cocoa surged on support from the
rallying sterling.
    Arabica coffee changed direction and closed lower.

 3:52 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT      22.5   -1.07   -4.5%    22.25   23.40   73,044
 Sugar MAR     22.92   -0.92   -3.9%    22.68   23.69   31,977
 Cocoa SEP      2316      86    3.9%    2,215   2,330   17,841
 Cocoa DEC      2326      80    3.6%    2,238   2,342    6,204
 Coffee SEP   174.05   -2.25   -1.3%   173.10  179.50   11,488
 Coffee DEC    176.9   -2.25   -1.3%   176.10  182.10    4,826
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      125,617   126,954     96,446
 ICE COCOA       27,850    22,011     21,649
 ICE COFFEE      18,969    25,222     22,090
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures sank 1.07 cent,
or 4.5 percent, to end at 22.50 cents a lb.
    * The October contract tumbled 5.6 percent intraday to 22.25
cents earlier in the session.
    * October tumbled through the 200-day moving average at
22.74 cents per lb, helping to trigger a flurry of sell-stops -
dealers.
    * The market felt pressure from rain in No. 2 sugar grower
India, where the monsoon is behind schedule and the rain was
perceived by traders as beneficial for the crop there - traders.
    * "The market reacted to the rain that we see falling in
India, which picked up again, and the progress report from
Unica, which didn't seem to impact the market yesterday but
maybe Asia or Europe reacted more to it today," said Michael
McDougall, a senior vice president for Newedge USA.
    * India's weather office chief said its crucial monsoon
rains will improve in coming days, but the country's government
raised the possibility of a drought, with ministers scheduled to
meet next week to discuss the lack of monsoon rains.
  
    * The global sugar surplus remains on target to fall in the
2012/13 season, though declines will be less than previously
suggested, while adverse weather in several producers may stop
prices dropping far below recent levels, a Reuters poll showed
on Thursday. 
                    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures dropped 2.25 cents, or
1.3 percent, to close at $1.7405 per lb.
    * The market was initially firm along with the commodity
complex.
    * Arabica futures turned lower as the market continued to
consolidate in directionless trade after slumping 5 percent on
Tuesday - traders.
    * Certified arabica stocks rose by 1,961 bags to 1,759,849
bags by July 26, the highest since October 2010. There were a
53,148 bags pending grading - ICE data.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks have climbed every day so far
this month - exchange data.
            
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures jumped $86, or
3.9 percent, to settle at $2,316 a tonne, the highest settlement
since July 9.
    * The session high reached $2,330, stopping just short of
the 200-day moving average at $2,334.
    * The market surged on support from the sharply higher
sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.
    * The rise in cocoa futures on ICE tripped technical buying
in the September contract above the $2,278-$2,285 level, last
week's high - traders.
    * Total volume rose to around 27,850 lots, the highest since
July 12 - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
        
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.