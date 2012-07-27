FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar and cocoa settle firm, coffee turns lower
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar and cocoa settle firm, coffee turns lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures
U.S. finished up a shade on Friday, as the market consolidated
following Thursday's 5 percent tumble, while U.S. cocoa followed
the firm commodity complex higher.
    Arabica coffee futures turned around to settle slightly
lower after profit-taking quietly hit prices.
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.52   0.02    0.1%    22.20   22.69   36,198
 Sugar MAR      22.9  -0.02   -0.1%    22.65   23.05   15,896
 Cocoa SEP      2330     14    0.6%    2,297   2,352   11,793
 Cocoa DEC      2342     16    0.7%    2,300   2,362    5,504
 Coffee SEP    173.7  -0.35   -0.2%   173.05  176.75    8,430
 Coffee DEC   176.65  -0.25   -0.1%   176.00  179.60    3,869
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       63,702   125,368    96,483
 ICE COCOA       20,656    20,953    21,629
 ICE COFFEE      15,062    24,124    22,076
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched up 0.02
cent to close at 22.52 cents a lb.
    * For the week, the spot contract closed up 5.9 percent, its
biggest weekly leap in three months.
    * Market rebounded early from speculative buying after
falling over 5 percent in the previous session - brokers.
    * Price action was choppy and briefly turned negative, as
the market consolidated - traders.
    * Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokers Newedge
USA, said market holding in a band from 22 to 22.50 and 24
cents, basis key October contract.
    * Rains in Brazil have disrupted harvest of its center-south
cane crop, the world's premier sugar growing region.
    * Below-average monsoon raised the prospect of lower output
and possible sugar import by India, the world's No. 2 producer.
    * Total open interest sank by 11,230 lots to 660,191 lots on
July 26, the lowest since Jan. 30 - ICE data.
                    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures eased 0.35 cent, or 0.2
percent, to settle at $1.7370 per lb.
    * September remained just below the 100-day moving average
at $1.7708 per lb.
    * The spot contract finished the week down 7.1 percent, its
biggest weekly tumble in 4-1/2 months.
    * The market initially moved higher along with the commodity
complex but turned quietly lower as profit taking weighed on the
market - traders.
            
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures settled up $14,
or 0.6 percent, to $2,330 a tonne.
    * September briefly rose above the 200-day moving average at
$2,386 for the first time since July 5.
    * For the week, the spot contract closed the week up
4.5 percent.
    * The market rose on the heels of the strong commodity
complex and with support from the firm sterling against
the U.S. dollar - traders.
    * Cocoa futures pared their gains on profit taking -
traders.
        
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.