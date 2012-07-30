NY sugar and cocoa end firmer above key levels, coffee up too

July 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures U.S. closed firm above their 200-day moving average o n Monday, as concern about India's weak monsoon spurred buying, while arabica coffee jumped on late-day buying to close up 2.7 percent. U.S. cocoa futures also nudged higher to close above their 200-day moving average. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.8 0.28 1.2% 22.45 22.97 35,155 Sugar MAR 23.06 0.16 0.7% 22.85 23.23 16,833 Cocoa SEP 2341 11 0.5% 2,320 2,356 10,459 Cocoa DEC 2353 11 0.5% 2,323 2,367 5,478 Coffee SEP 178.35 4.65 2.7% 173.15 178.90 10,609 Coffee DEC 181.15 4.5 2.6% 176.00 181.50 6,246 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 59,770 123,784 96,638 ICE COCOA 17,716 20,980 21,684 ICE COFFEE 20,090 23,422 22,093 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.28 cent, or 1.2 percent, to finish at 22.80 cents a lb. * October closed above the 200-day moving average at 22.73 cents. * Market rose on concerns about the week monsoon in the world's second biggest sugar grower India - traders. * Volume was thin at roughly 60,000 lots changing hands, the lowest since mid-May - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * Indian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with a feared drought, including curbs on commodity derivatives, extra subsidies to farmers and the distribution of seeds, but they are not expected to ban farm exports. * A strike by one of Brazil's main truckers unions has so far not affected shipments of the country's soy, sugar, coffee and orange juice - exporters, port and highway officials said Friday. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures settled up 4.65 cents, or 2.7 percent, to close at $1.7835 per lb. * The benchmark contract closed above its 100-day moving average at $1.7690 per lb. * Market continued to correct after falling sharply last week - traders. * Strong commodity complex provided some spillover support - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 4,388 bags to 67,216 bags, the highest since October 2010, with a heavy 67,216 bags pending grading - ICE data. * Arabica stocks have risen every day in July - exchange data. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures closed $11 higher, or by 0.5 percent, at $2,341 a tonne. * September closed above the 200-day moving average at $2,331, a move considered technically bullish going forward. * Ivory Coast sold around 910,000 tonnes, nearly 70 percent, of its projected 2012/2013 cocoa harvest as of early last week as part of a system of auctions introduced earlier this year -finance ministry official. * While some viewed this news as bearish, causing some speculators to sell and push the market briefly lower, one veteran cocoa dealer in New York viewed it as bullish, stating this will take Ivorian selling out of the market in the fourth quarter. * "The industry has to buy every single month." - the trader said. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)