#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar and cocoa end firmer above key levels, coffee up too

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures
U.S. closed firm above their 200-day moving average o n Monday,
as concern about India's weak monsoon spurred buying, while
arabica coffee jumped on late-day buying to close up 2.7
percent.
    U.S. cocoa futures also nudged higher to close above their
200-day moving average.
 
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT      22.8   0.28    1.2%    22.45   22.97   35,155
 Sugar MAR     23.06   0.16    0.7%    22.85   23.23   16,833
 Cocoa SEP      2341     11    0.5%    2,320   2,356   10,459
 Cocoa DEC      2353     11    0.5%    2,323   2,367    5,478
 Coffee SEP   178.35   4.65    2.7%   173.15  178.90   10,609
 Coffee DEC   181.15    4.5    2.6%   176.00  181.50    6,246
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       59,770   123,784    96,638
 ICE COCOA       17,716    20,980    21,684
 ICE COFFEE      20,090    23,422    22,093
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.28 cent,
or 1.2 percent, to finish at 22.80 cents a lb.
    * October closed above the 200-day moving average at 22.73
cents.
    * Market rose on concerns about the week monsoon in the
world's second biggest sugar grower India - traders.
    * Volume was thin at roughly 60,000 lots changing hands, the
lowest since mid-May - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
    * Indian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss measures
to deal with a feared drought, including curbs on commodity
derivatives, extra subsidies to farmers and the distribution of
seeds, but they are not expected to ban farm exports.
 
    * A strike by one of Brazil's main truckers unions has so
far not affected shipments of the country's soy, sugar, coffee
and orange juice - exporters, port and highway officials said
Friday. 
                    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures settled up 4.65 cents, or
2.7 percent, to close at $1.7835 per lb.
    * The benchmark contract closed above its 100-day moving
average at $1.7690 per lb.
    * Market continued to correct after falling sharply last
week - traders.
    * Strong commodity complex provided some spillover support -
traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 4,388 bags to
67,216 bags, the highest since October 2010, with a heavy 67,216
bags pending grading - ICE data.
    * Arabica stocks have risen every day in July - exchange
data.
            
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures closed $11
higher, or by 0.5 percent, at $2,341 a tonne.
    * September closed above the 200-day moving average at
$2,331, a move considered technically bullish going forward.
    * Ivory Coast sold around 910,000 tonnes, nearly 70 percent,
of its projected 2012/2013 cocoa harvest as of early last week
as part of a system of auctions introduced earlier this year
-finance ministry official. 
    * While some viewed this news as bearish, causing some
speculators to sell and push the market briefly lower, one
veteran cocoa dealer in New York viewed it as bullish, stating
this will take Ivorian selling out of the market in the fourth
quarter.
    * "The industry has to buy every single month." - the trader
said.
    
        
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

