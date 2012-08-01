FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa ends at 4-1/2-month high, coffee up from 1-mth low
August 1, 2012

NY cocoa ends at 4-1/2-month high, coffee up from 1-mth low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures rose on Wednesday,
finishing at a 4-1/2-month high on chart-based buy signals and
dryer-than-usual crop growing conditions in West Africa, while
arabica finished up a shade after hitting a one-month low.
    Raw sugar closed down a shade, pressured by the weak
commodity complex.
    
 2:03 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     22.56  -0.16   -0.7%    22.07   22.81   42,399
 Sugar MAR     22.93  -0.05   -0.2%    22.45   23.08   19,281
 Cocoa SEP      2401     12    0.5%    2,370   2,409   15,746
 Cocoa DEC      2411     13    0.5%    2,380   2,419    9,217
 Coffee SEP    174.6    0.8    0.5%   170.60  175.60   15,349
 Coffee DEC   177.35   0.65    0.4%   173.40  178.20   10,155
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       75,673   116,091    96,403
 ICE COCOA       29,597    20,530    21,646
 ICE COFFEE      31,188    22,586    22,042
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down
0.08 cent, or 0.4 percent, to end at 22.56 cents a lb.
    * October traded on both sides of the 200-day moving average
at 22.71 cents.
    * Market turned lower, feeling pressure from the weak
commodity complex - traders.
    * Losses were limited as concerns about crop development in
No. 2 grower India remained - traders.
    * Poor monsoon rains have not hit cane cultivation as much
as feared in India's biggest sugar producing state, Maharashtra,
while the soybean crop has survived relatively unharmed there -
trade, industry officials. 
                    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures crept up 0.20 cent to
close at $1.7460 per lb, after hitting a one-month low at
$1.7060.
    * The benchmark contract remained just below its 100-day
moving average and found support just below the 60-day moving
average.
    * Market pressured by the weak commodity complex and some
origin selling, which in turn triggered automatic stop orders -
traders.
    * Light roaster buying helped prevent deeper losses while
the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index pared its losses
late in the session, helping to lift coffee futures back into
positive territory - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks fell by 1,540 bags to
1,765,415 bags by July 31, just down from a 21-month high, with
a heavy 60,607 bags pending grading - ICE data.
    * Arabica stocks rose every day in July, with the exception
of July 31 - exchange data.
            
    COCOA
    * Benchmark September cocoa futures rose $25, or 1.1
percent to settle at $2,401 a tonne, the highest settlement for
the spot contract since March 12.
    * Total volume heavy for the second straight day, reaching
about 29,597 lots, up 44 percent from the 30-day average -
preliminary Thomson Reuters.
    * ICE cocoa futures also bucked the relatively weak trend in
the commodity complex for the second straight day.
    * Market firm on a combination of chart-based buying, after
closing above the 200-day moving average earlier this week, as
well as concerns about the dryer-than-usual weather in top
growing countries Ivory Coast and Ghana - traders.
    * Total open interest nudged up a slight 22 lots to 192,084
lots on July 31, the highest since Nov. 4, 2011 - ICE data. 
    
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)

