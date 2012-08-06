FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar ends at 5-week trough, cocoa drops, coffee rises
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 6, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar ends at 5-week trough, cocoa drops, coffee rises

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed at a five-week
low on Monday, on follow-through weakness from the previous
session, while U.S. cocoa futures settled down a shade on
pressure from the weak sterling, largely ignoring the firm
commodity complex.
    Arabica coffee closed higher with a lift from the weak U.S.
dollar.
    
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     21.83  -0.27   -1.2%    21.67   22.10   27,542
 Sugar MAR     22.29  -0.24   -1.1%    22.15   22.52   12,065
 Cocoa SEP      2398      5    0.2%    2,352   2,405   11,985
 Cocoa DEC      2409      2    0.1%    2,364   2,414    9,561
 Coffee SEP    175.5   1.85    1.1%   173.00  177.85    9,886
 Coffee DEC    178.2   1.65    0.9%   175.55  180.50    7,217
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       47,408   106,760    96,182
 ICE COCOA       24,472    21,723    21,608
 ICE COFFEE      18,585    21,287    21,986
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.17 cent,
or 0.8 percent, to close at 21.83 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement in five weeks.
    * Sugar futures were weak and rangebound and the market
sought direction, after improved weather in Brazil and concerns
about the slow monsoon in India were already worked into the
market - traders.
    * The expectation that Brazilian sugar cane crush figures in
the second half of July have exceeded the first half of the
month due to favorable harvest weather added some pressure -
traders.
    * The October contract closed below the 100-day moving
average around 21.87 cents per lb for the first time in a month.
    * "I don't think the market has a really strong trend. We're
now looking for any kind of news that can push the market in any
direction." - Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokers
Newedge USA.
    * Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar
futures and options by 2,532 lots to 80,848 lots in the week to
July 31 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
Friday. 

    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures climbed 1.70 cents, or 1
percent, to finish at $1.7550 per lb.
    * Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative,
said it would halt exports of coffee until September, when the
harvest ends and it has a better sense of the supplies of
top-quality arabica beans from the current harvest.
 
    * "I think its already priced in." - one U.S. coffee buyer.
    * "People have been talking about the rain damage there for
some time now and I think a lot of people tend to view stories
like this from Brazil as more designed to try and move the
market, so they ignore them." - the U.S. buyer.
    * The September contract traded above the 100-day moving
average at $1.7605 per lb for much of the session.
    * Speculators lifted their net short position in arabica
futures and options by a slight 189 lots to 9,952 lots - CFTC.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures inched down $2 to
settle at $2,409 a tonne, trading well below Friday's five-month
high, basis second-position at $2,444.
    * Market fell on profit-taking, giving back the previous
session's gains - traders.
    * Cocoa futures were underpinned by news from top grower
Ivory Coast, but failed to turn higher on it as the weak
sterling provided some pressure - traders.
    * Poor crop weather as well as the discovery of the fungal
black pod disease was reported from Ivory Coast, which is seen
as a potential threat to early main crop production.
 
    * Violence in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan on
Monday, when military officials said gunmen killed five soldiers
and seized weapons in a pre-dawn raid on an army camp. This
heightened fears of renewed instability in the world's top
cocoa-growing country. 
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position in ICE cocoa
futures and options by 6,957 lots to 775 lots, the smallest in
more than one years - CFTC.
        
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York;Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
