NY cocoa ends at 6-1/2-mth high, sugar hits 5-week low
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2012 / 6:28 PM / in 5 years

NY cocoa ends at 6-1/2-mth high, sugar hits 5-week low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed at their highest
level in 6-1/2 months on Tuesday, on short-covering and active
September/December spreading, while raw sugar finished down for
the sixth straight day and at a five-week trough.
    Arabica coffee finished lower but remained in its recent
range.
    
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     21.42  -0.42   -1.9%    21.35   22.04   47,420
 Sugar MAR     21.91  -0.38   -1.7%    21.84   22.49   18,774
 Cocoa SEP      2447     41    1.7%    2,402   2,451   17,039
 Cocoa DEC      2450     34    1.4%    2,409   2,457   17,104
 Coffee SEP   172.65  -2.15   -1.2%   172.40  176.20   16,439
 Coffee DEC    175.3   -2.2   -1.2%   175.05  178.75   13,539
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       81,128   104,647    96,101
 ICE COCOA       39,103    22,138    21,588
 ICE COFFEE      34,179    20,971    21,951
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures tumbled 0.41
cent, or 1.9 percent, to finish at 21.42 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since July 2.
    * The October contract closed lower for a sixth straight
session, having settled below its 100-day moving average on
Monday.
    * Pressure came from improved crop weather in top growers
Brazil and India, and as importers in China resold sugar due to
expectations of large supplies there - traders.
    * Volume was light for the eighth straight session, at
roughly 81,128 lots, down 23 percent from the 30-day average -
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
    * Brazil's center-south sugarcane mills should not have to
leave any of the 2012/2013 crop in the fields for processing
next season, the head of the country's largest sugar exporter,
Cosan, said on Monday. 
    * India is considering imposing a tax on sugar exports and
dropping a 10 percent import duty to help curb overseas sales
and keep a lid on domestic prices as a drought threatens farm
output - government sources. 

    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures dropped 2.85 cents, or
1.6 percent, to close at $1.7265 per lb.
    * The market fell in rangebound dealings as traders expected
this sideways trend to continue near-term amid the summer
doldrums.
    * The September contract's failure to close above the
100-day moving average on Monday also added pressure - traders.
    * Improved harvest weather in top grower Brazil weighed
mildly - traders.
    * Volume was heavy on September/December spreading ahead of
the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 10,295 lots to
1,793,812 lots on Aug. 6, the highest since October 2010, with a
heavy 76,289 lots pending grading - ICE data. 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures jumped $41, or 1.7
percent, to finish at $2,450 a tonne, the highest settlement for
the second position since Jan. 26.
    * The December contract hit a session high at $2,457.
    * Market supported by strong sterling against the
U.S. dollar - traders.
    * Volume was heavy on active September/December spreading
ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 - traders.
    * The September/December spread settled at a $3 discount,
having narrowed sharply from the close of $11 on Monday.
    * Short-covering buoyed prices while chart-based indicators
also encouraged technical dealers as the market extended its
gains above the 200-day moving average and climbed 13 percent in
the past three weeks - traders.
    * Fighters loyal to Ivory Coast's former president Laurent
Gbagbo were behind a series of attacks that killed 10 soldiers
in the commercial capital Abidjan since Sunday - interior
minister. 
    
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
