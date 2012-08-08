FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa ends at 6-1/2-mth high, sugar at 6-wk low
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 8, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa ends at 6-1/2-mth high, sugar at 6-wk low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures continued their upward
trek and closed at a 6-1/2-month high on Wednesday, on potential
weather concerns in the top growing region West Africa while
chart-based buy signals also helped lift the market.
    Raw sugar futures moved in the other direction and closed at
the lowest level in six weeks, as crop weather improved in
Brazil and India, helping the market to drop for the seventh
straight day.
    Arabica coffee drifted lower.

 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     21.09  -0.27   -1.3%    21.05   21.56   40,810
 Sugar MAR      21.6  -0.27   -1.2%    21.56   22.04   21,232
 Cocoa SEP      2463      6    0.3%    2,434   2,479   11,071
 Cocoa DEC      2469      9    0.4%    2,439   2,481   13,979
 Coffee SEP    170.5   -1.7   -1.0%   169.90  173.10   15,360
 Coffee DEC    173.2  -1.55   -0.9%   172.60  175.75   12,835
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       84,493   101,857    95,915
 ICE COCOA       30,277    22,340    21,579
 ICE COFFEE      32,085    21,130    21,930
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.33 cent,
or 1.5 percent, to close at 21.09 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since June 26.
    * The October contract closed lower for a seventh straight
session, having settled below its 100-day moving average on
Monday.
    * The key contract fell to a session low at 21.05 cents per
lb, just one tick above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement
level.
    * Market seen pressured by chart-based selling as well as
improved crop weather in the top two producers Brazil and India
- traders.
    * Also weighing on the market was an upbeat assessment of
next year's production by India's sugar industry, despite a
drought, as it tried to avoid export curbs, which government
sources said New Delhi is contemplating as part of steps to
bolster domestic supplies. 

    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures dropped 2.15 cents, or
1.2 percent, to finish at $1.7050 per lb.
    * The market dropped on pressure from the strong U.S. dollar
- traders.
    * September/December spreading helped lift volume ahead of
the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 9,939 lots to
1,803,751 lots on Aug. 7, the highest since October 2010, with a
heavy 68,640 lots pending grading - ICE data. 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished up $19,
or 0.8 percent, at $2,469 a tonne, their highest settlement for
the second position since late-January.
    * The December contract hit a session high at $2,481.
    * Market continued to feel support from the strong sterling
 against the U.S. dollar as well as chart-based buy
signals, having climbed 11 percent in the past 2-1/2 weeks and
climbed well above the 200-day moving average - traders.
    * The December contract rose to technically overbought
levels on the 14-day relative strength index.
    * Active September/December spreading continued to boost
volume ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 -
traders.
    * The September/December spread settled at a $6 discount,
widening from Tuesday's $3 discount.
    * The potential for El Nino weather conditions in West
Africa helped support the market - traders.
    * Dealers kept a close eye on renewed violence in top grower
Ivory Coast where gunmen were said to have attacked a military
checkpoint in the main city Abidjan on Wednesday, adding to a
wave of deadly raids there. 
    
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)

