NY cocoa ends at 9-month high; sugar, coffee at 6-week troughs
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa ends at 9-month high; sugar, coffee at 6-week troughs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed at their highest
level this year on Thursday as a wave of late-day buying pushed
the market back up into technically overbought levels.
    Raw sugar and arabica coffee settled at six-week lows,
extending their losses after falling through key Fibonacci
retracement levels.
    
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT      20.8  -0.17   -0.8%    20.78   21.29   46,276
 Sugar MAR     21.28  -0.22   -1.0%    21.25   21.76   25,068
 Cocoa SEP      2463      1    0.0%    2,415   2,478   17,281
 Cocoa DEC      2477     11    0.5%    2,425   2,488   20,689
 Coffee SEP   166.45  -2.95   -1.7%   166.25  171.35   19,522
 Coffee DEC   169.55   -2.5   -1.4%   169.40  174.15   16,675
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       99,396   101,188    95,923
 ICE COCOA       42,439    23,168    21,557
 ICE COFFEE      43,141    21,829    21,970
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.29 cent,
or 1.4 percent, to close at 20.80 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since June 26.
    * The October contract closed lower for a eighth straight
session, having recently fallen below both its 100-day and
200-day moving averages.
    * Additional chart-based pressure came after October closed
below the 50 percent Fibonacci level on Wednesday, and the
contract then extended its losses below the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci level - traders.
     * A dry July has quickened Brazil's cane crush and allowed
mills to make up ground lost to rains in May and June, although
sugar output this season remains behind last year - Unica.
 
    * The Brazilian government lowered its forecast for the
country's cane crop this April-March season, while holding
stable the view of its expected sugar output, which accounts for
half the world's exports of the sweetener. 

    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures ended down 3.65 cents, or
2.1 percent, at $1.6955 per lb, the lowest finish since June 28.
    * The market dropped on pressure from the strong U.S. dollar
- traders.
    * Chart-based selling weighed on the market after it closed
below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level on Wednesday -
traders.
    * The December contract found support at the key 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement level around $1.6933.
    * September/December spreading kept volume lofty ahead of
the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks continued to rise, climbing
by 4,349 lots to 1,808,100 lots on Aug. 8, the highest since
October 2010, with a heavy 61,590 lots pending grading - ICE
data. 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished up $8 at
$2,477 per tonne, the highest settlement for the second position
since November.
    * The December contract hit a session high at $2,488.
    * Market climbed initially on follow-through buying but
turned negative on profit-taking and on pressure from the weak
sterling - traders.
    * A wave of late-day buying turned the market higher just
ahead of the settlement window - traders.
    * The move lifted the December contract into technically
overbought levels, reaching more than 70 on the 14-day relative
strength index chart.
    * Active September/December spreading continued to boost
volume ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 -
traders.
    * The September/December spread settled at a $14 discount,
widening from Wednesday's $6 discount.
    * The potential for El Nino weather conditions in West
Africa continued to help support the market - traders.
    
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
