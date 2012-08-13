FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa hit by technical selling; sugar down for 10th day
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 13, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

NY cocoa hit by technical selling; sugar down for 10th day

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices fell more than 2 percent on
Monday as technical selling offset concerns about supplies out
of West Africa, while sugar and coffee both hit fresh six-week
lows.
   
 2:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     20.39  -0.22   -1.1%    20.36   20.90   44,100
 Sugar MAR      20.9  -0.22   -1.0%    20.88   21.36   19,321
 Cocoa SEP      2388    -73   -3.0%    2,365   2,488   12,334
 Cocoa DEC      2399    -70   -2.9%    2,378   2,501   20,209
 Coffee SEP    164.1   -1.8   -1.1%   162.95  167.25   17,454
 Coffee DEC   167.05  -1.95   -1.2%   166.00  170.30   18,198
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       81,350   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       36,938    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      42,715    24,502    19,769
                                                              
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled down
0.35 cent, or 1.70 percent, at 20.39 cents per lb, the lowest
level since end-June.
    * The October contract closed lower for a 10th straight
session.
    * Few commodities were unscathed and stock markets were
under pressure after weaker-than-expected Japanese growth data
fueled concerns about the health of the global economy.
    * Sugar's relative strength index (RSI) was at 30.6 percent.
RSI is a closely watched technical signal; a reading under 30
indicates an oversold position. 
    * A month ago the market was in an overbought position, with
RSI above 70, and prices were close to 24 cents per lb.
    * India's improving weather conditions, with recent monsoon
rains allaying concerns about poor crops, weighed on raw sugar
prices.
    * After a weak start, the monsoon - which brings around 75
percent of the country's annual rainfall - picked up last week,
although it remains short of normal.  
    * The arrival of more raw sugar from Brazil could weigh on
premiums for Thai sweetener this week, while worries about the
health of the global economy will keep Tokyo rubber futures in a
tight range. 

    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures finished down 2.3 cent, or
1.35 percent, at $1.6705 a lb, its weakest level since June 28.
    * The contract traded in a range of $1.66-1.703.
    * Arabica coffee futures were pressured by building
certified stocks, with a large number of bags pending grading,
and as Brazil's harvest continued. 
    * The shipment of more than 12,000 tonnes of beans from
Indonesia's main export port of Panjang in Sumatra has been
delayed due to a shortage of vessels. 
    * Colombia's coffee production soared 26 percent in July, an
indication that crops are recovering after a slump in output
caused by months of heavy rains and a tree renovation project,
the growers' federation said. 
    * The prices of arabica plantation and arabica cherry rose
at an auction held on Thursday on higher purchases by domestic
traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said. 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled $59, or
2.4 percent, lower at $2,399 per tonne, their biggest one-day
fall in a month.
    * Prices traded just shy of key long-term resistance at the
300-day moving average of $2,507 per tonne.
    * Cocoa reversed its gains after prices pierced the $2,500
per tonne mark earlier in the session, which triggered technical
selling. That was its highest level since November 2011. 
    * Prices took out a 14-day moving average on the way down.
    * The market looks vulnerable to the downside, with traders
pointing to $2,350 per tonne as the next support.
    * Speculators turned net long in ICE cocoa contracts for the
first time in more than a year in the week to Aug. 7, when the
futures contract jumped to a 5-1/2-month high on weather
concerns in main growing region West Africa, CFTC data showed.
    * Monday's weak close marks the end of the four-week rally
that has sent prices up 14 percent.
    * Prices have been boosted by concerns that the El Nino
weather phenomenon could hurt crops by bringing dryness to West
Africa, the major growing region.
    * Renewed violence in top grower Ivory Coast has also
provided support.
    * Producers in Brazil's main cocoa state Bahia have deferred
sales in the hope prices will pick up, slowing deliveries to
traders' warehouses, data from Bahia Commercial Association and
analyst comments showed. 
        
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by John Wallace)

