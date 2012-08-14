FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa settles firm, sugar and coffee move lower
August 14, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

NY cocoa settles firm, sugar and coffee move lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa finished higher on Tuesday,
paring the previous session's steep losses amid concerns about
dry weather in key growing region West Africa, while raw sugar
closed lower for the eleventh straight day.
    Arabica coffee trickled down to close at a seven-week low.
    
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     20.32  -0.13   -0.6%    20.24   20.77   43,653
 Sugar MAR      20.9  -0.06   -0.3%    20.83   21.28   26,690
 Cocoa SEP      2430     36    1.5%    2,386   2,468    6,694
 Cocoa DEC      2441     36    1.5%    2,397   2,481   14,728
 Coffee SEP   163.05  -1.05   -0.6%   162.40  165.75   11,226
 Coffee DEC      166     -1   -0.6%   165.35  168.60   13,126
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       85,545    95,868    96,247
 ICE COCOA       26,628    24,736    21,666
 ICE COFFEE      28,274    23,660    22,051
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures slipped 0.07
cent, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 20.32 cents per lb, the
lowest level for the spot contract since June 25.
    * The lower finish marks the key contract's 11th straight
weak session.
   * The October contract found support above 20 cents intraday,
before turning lower late in the session on a lack of demand -
traders.
    * Improved crop weather in the world's top growers Brazil
and India also continued to weigh on the market - traders.
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures dropped 1.05 cents, or 0.6
percent, to finish at $1.66 a lb, its weakest level since June
25.
    * Harvest pressure in top grower Brazil, where producers
have harvested about 80 percent of their crop, weighed on the
market - traders.
    * Chart-based pressure also helped lower the market, as
prices continued to extend losses below long-term moving
averages - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 7,929 bags to
1,833,872 bags by Aug. 13, the highest since September 2010,
with a heavy 73,585 bags pending grading - ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled up $42, or
1.8 percent, at $2,441, in an inside session that remained below
Monday's intraday nine-month high of $2,501 per tonne.
    * The market corrected higher after Monday's steep tumble,
with investor buying returning as concern about dry crop
conditions in West Africa remained - traders.
    * "The whole market's been driven up by the potential for
dry weather persisting in Africa." - Shawn Hackett, Hackett
Financial Advisors in Florida.
    * Australia's weather bureau said there were clear signs El
Nino was developing in the eastern Pacific, raising concerns
over the potential impact of the weather event on agriculture. 
 
    * Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's major
growing regions were stable to higher last week on strong
international price levels and domestic supply concerns -
farmers, buyers. 
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Carol Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
