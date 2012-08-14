NY cocoa settles firm, sugar and coffee move lower

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa finished higher on Tuesday, paring the previous session's steep losses amid concerns about dry weather in key growing region West Africa, while raw sugar closed lower for the eleventh straight day. Arabica coffee trickled down to close at a seven-week low. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.32 -0.13 -0.6% 20.24 20.77 43,653 Sugar MAR 20.9 -0.06 -0.3% 20.83 21.28 26,690 Cocoa SEP 2430 36 1.5% 2,386 2,468 6,694 Cocoa DEC 2441 36 1.5% 2,397 2,481 14,728 Coffee SEP 163.05 -1.05 -0.6% 162.40 165.75 11,226 Coffee DEC 166 -1 -0.6% 165.35 168.60 13,126 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 85,545 95,868 96,247 ICE COCOA 26,628 24,736 21,666 ICE COFFEE 28,274 23,660 22,051 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures slipped 0.07 cent, or 0.3 percent, to finish at 20.32 cents per lb, the lowest level for the spot contract since June 25. * The lower finish marks the key contract's 11th straight weak session. * The October contract found support above 20 cents intraday, before turning lower late in the session on a lack of demand - traders. * Improved crop weather in the world's top growers Brazil and India also continued to weigh on the market - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures dropped 1.05 cents, or 0.6 percent, to finish at $1.66 a lb, its weakest level since June 25. * Harvest pressure in top grower Brazil, where producers have harvested about 80 percent of their crop, weighed on the market - traders. * Chart-based pressure also helped lower the market, as prices continued to extend losses below long-term moving averages - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 7,929 bags to 1,833,872 bags by Aug. 13, the highest since September 2010, with a heavy 73,585 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled up $42, or 1.8 percent, at $2,441, in an inside session that remained below Monday's intraday nine-month high of $2,501 per tonne. * The market corrected higher after Monday's steep tumble, with investor buying returning as concern about dry crop conditions in West Africa remained - traders. * "The whole market's been driven up by the potential for dry weather persisting in Africa." - Shawn Hackett, Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. * Australia's weather bureau said there were clear signs El Nino was developing in the eastern Pacific, raising concerns over the potential impact of the weather event on agriculture. * Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's major growing regions were stable to higher last week on strong international price levels and domestic supply concerns - farmers, buyers. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Carol Bishopric)