NY sugar falls to end at 8-week low; coffee, cocoa down too
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar falls to end at 8-week low; coffee, cocoa down too

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed lower for the
12th straight session Wednesday, ending at an eight-week low on follow-through
selling, and arabica coffee ended at the lowest level in nearly two months.
    U.S. cocoa futures likewise lost ground.

 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     20.29   0.01    0.1%    20.17   20.64   39,896
 Sugar MAR     20.98   0.12    0.6%    20.84   21.20   24,242
 Cocoa SEP      2429     10    0.4%    2,416   2,458    7,097
 Cocoa DEC      2436      4    0.2%    2,420   2,467   13,441
 Coffee SEP    161.9  -1.25   -0.8%   158.80  163.55    8,791
 Coffee DEC   164.95   -1.2   -0.7%   161.80  166.55   14,390
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       81,070    95,410    96,347
 ICE COCOA       24,159    24,579    21,720
 ICE COFFEE      28,881    24,498    22,135
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down 0.03 cent to close
at 20.29 cents per lb, the lowest level for the spot contract since June 22.
    * The weak session marks the 12th straight move lower as dealers supplies
were deemed plentiful following improved weather in top growers Brazil and India
- traders.
    * Raw sugar futures were firm for much of the session, as the market
appeared ready to take a breather after falling steadily for more than two weeks
- traders.
    * The spot contract remained in technically oversold levels on the 14-day
relative strength index chart.
    * The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.69 cent discount, the
widest since May 2010, from 0.58 cent, indicating plentiful near-term supplies -
traders.
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures dropped 1.05 cents, or 0.6 percent, to
close at $1.6495 a lb, its lowest since June 25.
    * Chart-based selling weighed on the market as the benchmark contract
extended its losses below the long-term moving averages and well below the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement level - traders.
    * Harvest pressure from top coffee grower Brazil also weighed on the market
as plenty of supplies were seen in the pipeline - traders. 
    * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 2,565 bags to 1,836,437 bags by Aug.
14, the highest since September 2010, with a steep 94,024 bags pending grading -
ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished down $5 at $2,436. 
    * That was well below Monday's nine-month high of $2,501 per tonne.
    * December had an inside day for the second straight session  as it
consolidated, indicating the recent bull run that took it to a nine-month top
could be fizzling out - traders.
    * Market turned lower on pressure from Liffe cocoa futures late in the
session - traders.
    * Ivory Coast is investigating how two shipments of cocoa beans exported
last month became infested by insects causing the receiving country, Brazil, to
suspend imports from the world's top grower, an official with the country's
marketing board said. 
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
