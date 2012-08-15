NY sugar falls to end at 8-week low; coffee, cocoa down too

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed lower for the 12th straight session Wednesday, ending at an eight-week low on follow-through selling, and arabica coffee ended at the lowest level in nearly two months. U.S. cocoa futures likewise lost ground. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.29 0.01 0.1% 20.17 20.64 39,896 Sugar MAR 20.98 0.12 0.6% 20.84 21.20 24,242 Cocoa SEP 2429 10 0.4% 2,416 2,458 7,097 Cocoa DEC 2436 4 0.2% 2,420 2,467 13,441 Coffee SEP 161.9 -1.25 -0.8% 158.80 163.55 8,791 Coffee DEC 164.95 -1.2 -0.7% 161.80 166.55 14,390 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 81,070 95,410 96,347 ICE COCOA 24,159 24,579 21,720 ICE COFFEE 28,881 24,498 22,135 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down 0.03 cent to close at 20.29 cents per lb, the lowest level for the spot contract since June 22. * The weak session marks the 12th straight move lower as dealers supplies were deemed plentiful following improved weather in top growers Brazil and India - traders. * Raw sugar futures were firm for much of the session, as the market appeared ready to take a breather after falling steadily for more than two weeks - traders. * The spot contract remained in technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index chart. * The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.69 cent discount, the widest since May 2010, from 0.58 cent, indicating plentiful near-term supplies - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures dropped 1.05 cents, or 0.6 percent, to close at $1.6495 a lb, its lowest since June 25. * Chart-based selling weighed on the market as the benchmark contract extended its losses below the long-term moving averages and well below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level - traders. * Harvest pressure from top coffee grower Brazil also weighed on the market as plenty of supplies were seen in the pipeline - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 2,565 bags to 1,836,437 bags by Aug. 14, the highest since September 2010, with a steep 94,024 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished down $5 at $2,436. * That was well below Monday's nine-month high of $2,501 per tonne. * December had an inside day for the second straight session as it consolidated, indicating the recent bull run that took it to a nine-month top could be fizzling out - traders. * Market turned lower on pressure from Liffe cocoa futures late in the session - traders. * Ivory Coast is investigating how two shipments of cocoa beans exported last month became infested by insects causing the receiving country, Brazil, to suspend imports from the world's top grower, an official with the country's marketing board said. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)