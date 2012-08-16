FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 16, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar and coffee end at lowest since June, cocoa drops

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed
at a two-month low on Thursday, falling for the 13th straight
session, while arabica coffee finished at an eight-week trough,
with both markets facing plentiful supplies.
    U.S. cocoa futures also eased.

 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     20.15  -0.12   -0.6%    20.14   20.45   34,447
 Sugar MAR     20.93  -0.05   -0.2%    20.91   21.09   25,698
 Cocoa SEP      2424      7    0.3%    2,402   2,450    8,524
 Cocoa DEC      2400    -31   -1.3%    2,393   2,447   18,540
 Coffee SEP   158.85   -3.3   -2.0%   157.80  161.80    5,022
 Coffee DEC    161.8  -3.65   -2.2%   160.80  164.80   11,014
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       87,676    94,984    96,366
 ICE COCOA       32,200    24,879    21,752
 ICE COFFEE      19,514    24,744    22,129
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.14
cent, or 0.7 percent, to settle at 20.15 cents per lb, the
lowest level for the spot contract since June 14.
    * The market closed lower for the 13th straight session.
    * Improved crop weather in top growers Brazil and India, and
reselling by traders in the world's second biggest sugar
consumer China, continued to pressure the market as these
factors indicate there will be abundant global supplies -
traders.
    * The spot contract remained in technically oversold levels
on the 14-day relative strength index chart, falling to around
28.
    * The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.78 cent
discount, the biggest since September 2009, from 0.69 cent,
indicating plentiful near-term supplies - traders.
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures eased 3.15 cents, or 1.9
percent, to settle  at $1.6180 a lb, its lowest since June 22.
    * Coffee futures fell for the eighth straight session as
dealers eyed plentiful supplies in the pipeline as top grower
Brazil finished up its harvest - traders.
    * Chart-based selling also weighed on the market, as it
extended its losses well below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement, though dealers expected the market is due for a
bounce - traders.
    * U.S. green coffee stocks jumped by more than 400,000 bags
to nearly 5.188 million bags at the end of July, Green Coffee
Association data showed after the market closed on Wednesday,
which traders said weighed on the market. 
    * ICE certified arabica stocks are also surging with more
than 1.84 million bags by Aug. 15, the highest since September
2010, with a hefty 115,905 bags pending grading. 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled down $36,
or 1.5 percent, at $2,400 a tonne. 
    * Some late September/December spreading helped boost volume
and provided some pressure ahead of the September contract's
first notice day Monday - traders.
    * Cocoa futures eased on pressure from lower Liffe cocoa
prices as well as follow-through weakness - traders.
    * The cocoa market ignored increasing violence in top grower
Ivory Coast, where local residents and the country's defense
minister said gunmen attacked army and gendarme posts and freed
prisoners in a town west of Abidjan. 
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

