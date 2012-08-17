FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 17, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar and coffee end up on short-covering, cocoa climbs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures nudged higher on
Friday, marking their first upbeat settlement in 14 sessions as
short-covering lifted the market up from a two-month low.
    Arabica coffee closed higher after touching an eight-week
low on broad-based buying, while U.S. cocoa climbed as
increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast made investors
wary about supplies ahead of the new crop year in October.
    
 2:08 PM      SETTLE    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH    CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     20.18      0     0.0%    20.11   20.60   40,043
 Sugar MAR      20.9   -0.05   -0.2%    20.87   21.28   18,706
 Cocoa SEP      2487      67    2.8%    2,430   2,500    1,825
 Cocoa DEC      2442      30    1.3%    2,403   2,478   11,535
 Coffee SEP    160.3    0.55    0.4%   157.40  160.70    4,368
 Coffee DEC    163.2    0.45    0.3%   160.25  163.70   10,657
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       71,751    94,185     96,469
 ICE COCOA       16,498    24,879     21,752
 ICE COFFEE      18,871    24,744     22,129
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched up 0.03
cent to close at 20.18 cents per lb, its first positive
settlement in 14 sessions.
    * October touched a session low at 20.11, the lowest level
for the spot contract since June 15.
    * For the week, the spot contract closed down 2.7 percent,
marking its fourth weekly move lower.
    * The market rose on end-of-week short-covering and
spillover support from the commodity wide buying as investor
sentiment improved - traders.
    * The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.72 cent
discount, narrowing in from 0.78 cent the previous session,
which was the biggest since September 2009, indicating plentiful
near-term supplies - traders.
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures gained 1.40 cents, or 0.9
percent, to finish at $1.6320 a lb.
    * December hit a session low at $1.6025, the lowest since
June 25.
    * For the week, the contract dropped 3.6 percent, falling
for the fourth straight week.
    * Short-covering lifted the market that was viewed as due
for a bounce after falling for the past eight sessions -
traders.
    * Broad based buying supported prices - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks continued to climb, rising by
9,070 bags to 1,849,693 bags by Aug. 16, the highest since
September 2010, with a steep 109,356 bags pending grading. 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled up $42, or
1.8 percent, at $2,442. 
    * The contract finished the week down 0.7 percent.
    * Increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast supported
the market - traders.
    * Gunmen attacked security posts and freed more than 100
prisoners in a town west of Ivory Coast's commercial capital
Abidjan during an overnight raid that ended on Thursday morning
- officials, local residents. 
    * Strength in the commodity complex also helped lift prices
- traders.
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

