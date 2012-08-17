NY sugar and coffee end up on short-covering, cocoa climbs

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures nudged higher on Friday, marking their first upbeat settlement in 14 sessions as short-covering lifted the market up from a two-month low. Arabica coffee closed higher after touching an eight-week low on broad-based buying, while U.S. cocoa climbed as increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast made investors wary about supplies ahead of the new crop year in October. 2:08 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 20.18 0 0.0% 20.11 20.60 40,043 Sugar MAR 20.9 -0.05 -0.2% 20.87 21.28 18,706 Cocoa SEP 2487 67 2.8% 2,430 2,500 1,825 Cocoa DEC 2442 30 1.3% 2,403 2,478 11,535 Coffee SEP 160.3 0.55 0.4% 157.40 160.70 4,368 Coffee DEC 163.2 0.45 0.3% 160.25 163.70 10,657 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 71,751 94,185 96,469 ICE COCOA 16,498 24,879 21,752 ICE COFFEE 18,871 24,744 22,129 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched up 0.03 cent to close at 20.18 cents per lb, its first positive settlement in 14 sessions. * October touched a session low at 20.11, the lowest level for the spot contract since June 15. * For the week, the spot contract closed down 2.7 percent, marking its fourth weekly move lower. * The market rose on end-of-week short-covering and spillover support from the commodity wide buying as investor sentiment improved - traders. * The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.72 cent discount, narrowing in from 0.78 cent the previous session, which was the biggest since September 2009, indicating plentiful near-term supplies - traders. ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures gained 1.40 cents, or 0.9 percent, to finish at $1.6320 a lb. * December hit a session low at $1.6025, the lowest since June 25. * For the week, the contract dropped 3.6 percent, falling for the fourth straight week. * Short-covering lifted the market that was viewed as due for a bounce after falling for the past eight sessions - traders. * Broad based buying supported prices - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks continued to climb, rising by 9,070 bags to 1,849,693 bags by Aug. 16, the highest since September 2010, with a steep 109,356 bags pending grading. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures settled up $42, or 1.8 percent, at $2,442. * The contract finished the week down 0.7 percent. * Increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast supported the market - traders. * Gunmen attacked security posts and freed more than 100 prisoners in a town west of Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan during an overnight raid that ended on Thursday morning - officials, local residents. * Strength in the commodity complex also helped lift prices - traders. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)