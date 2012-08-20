FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar and coffee settle firm, cocoa lower
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar and coffee settle firm, cocoa lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures finished firm on Monday
as the market consolidated after a steady downtrend, while
arabica coffee also climbed.
    U.S. cocoa futures closed lower on profit-taking and
spillover weakness from the Liffe market.
 
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT      20.5   0.29    1.4%    20.21   20.70   42,187
 Sugar MAR     21.17   0.23    1.1%    20.88   21.32   19,232
 Cocoa SEP      2465    -32   -1.3%    2,440   2,509      292
 Cocoa DEC      2408    -43   -1.8%    2,383   2,463    9,331
 Coffee SEP    161.2    0.7    0.4%   160.30  163.45    7,080
 Coffee DEC   164.55   1.05    0.6%   163.20  166.60   14,487
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       73,968    92,237    96,355
 ICE COCOA       12,546    25,101    21,820
 ICE COFFEE      25,393    24,477    22,123
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures closed up 0.32
cent, or 1.6 percent, at 20.50 cents a lb. 
    * The October/March spread settled at a 0.67-cent discount,
compared with 0.72 cent the previous session.
    * Market consolidated higher, after closing firm on Friday
for the first time after 13 straight sessions of falling to a
two-month low - traders.
    * The price rise, after the unusually prolonged downward
fall, encouraged producers in top grower Brazil to fix their
prices - traders.
    * Total open interest rose by 3,546 lots to 681,849 on Aug.
17, the highest since June 29 - ICE data 
    * The harvest of the center-south cane crop in Brazil, the
leading supplier of the world's sugar, will race into September
without interruption from rains, which bogged down crushing in
May and June - local weather forecasters Somar. 
    * Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar
futures and options in half, in the week to Aug. 14 - U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.
 
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures rose 1.35 cents, or 0.8
percent, to settle at $1.6455 a lb.
    * Market moved higher, correcting up after hitting an
intraday eight-week low at $1.6025 per lb on Friday, on
chart-based buying with support seen at $1.50 and $1.60, basis
December - traders.
    * Downtrend still viewed intact - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks continued to rise, increasing
by 5,336 bags to 1,855,029 bags by Aug. 17, the highest since
September 2010, with a large 118,580 bags pending grading. 
    * Speculators increased their net short position in arabica
futures and options by 6,715 lots to 17,529, in the week to Aug.
14, the biggest in nearly two months - CFTC data.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures ended down $34, or
1.4 percent, at $2,408 per tonne. 
    * Market followed Liffe cocoa futures lower but remained
range bound after easing off last week's nine-month high of
$2,501.
    * Profit-taking pressured the market - traders.
    * Concerns about increasing violence in top grower Ivory
Coast and dry weather in West Africa are seen already worked
into the market - traders.
    * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,326,000 tonnes by Aug. 19 since the start of the season
in October, compared with 1,390,296 tonnes in the same period of
the previous season - exporters' estimates. 
    * Speculators lifted their net long position in futures and
options to 6,204 lots, the biggest since March 2011. Speculators
also added to their net long position on Liffe cocoa - CFTC.
  
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
