NY sugar higher, cocoa and coffee settle weak

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed higher on Wednesday, correcting from the previous session's tumble, while U.S. cocoa closed at the lowest in three weeks. Arabica coffee consolidated down. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.94 0.12 0.6% 19.80 20.18 41,824 Sugar MAR 20.6 0.05 0.2% 20.53 20.85 19,039 Cocoa SEP 2420 -62 -2.5% 2,410 2,451 40 Cocoa DEC 2380 -62 -2.6% 2,369 2,440 10,142 Coffee SEP 158.95 -1.25 -0.8% 157.60 160.55 4,958 Coffee DEC 162.1 -1.85 -1.1% 161.05 164.05 12,524 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 70,062 90,072 96,405 ICE COCOA 12,984 24,593 21,838 ICE COFFEE 20,242 24,289 22,106 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures climbed 0.16 cent, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 19.94 cents a lb. * The October/March spread settled at a 0.66 cent discount, compared with 0.75 cent the previous session. * The market retraced the previous session's steep losses, when it closed down 3.5 percent and fell below 20 cents per lb for the first time in more than two months. * Sugar futures corrected higher after Tuesday's fall was viewed as overdone, when the market fell into technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index chart - traders. * The first test on sugar beet in Germany this summer showed sugar content of 16.4 percent - association of German sugar producers WVZ. * Total open interest climbed for the fourth straight day, rising by 1,597 lots to 690,427 on Aug. 21, the highest since June 29 - ICE data ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures dropped 2.10 cents, or 1.3 percent, to close at $1.6210 a lb. * Arabica coffee futures eased as the market consolidated around the 70.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level at $1.6250 per lb, basis December - traders. * Dealers eyed plentiful supplies in the pipeline as top grower Brazil approached the end of its harvest. * Surging July coffee exports from Central America, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and the Dominican Republic also weighed on the market - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped up by 13,986 bags to 1,872,286 bags by Aug. 21, the highest since September 2010, with a hefty 117,653 bags pending grading. * Total open interest dropped by 1,282 lots to 135,950 lots on Aug. 21, the lowest since Aug. 2 - ICE data. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures closed down $53, or 2.2 percent, at $2,380 per tonne, the weakest finish since July 30 as it eased further from last week's nine-month high of $2,501. * Market fell slightly below the recent range of $2,378-$2,501 that it's held for the past week. * "The uptrend is still intact. The market rallied quite a bit from the middle of July through the middle of August. We're just going through a normal retracement here." - Boyd Cruel, softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago. * ICE certified cocoa stocks rose by 2,930 bags to 4,783,034 bags on Aug. 21 - exchange data. * Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod reached 30,442 tonnes by Aug. 9 since the start of the light crop in mid-July - industry regulator data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)