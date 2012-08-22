FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar higher, cocoa and coffee settle weak
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 22, 2012

NY sugar higher, cocoa and coffee settle weak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed
higher on Wednesday, correcting from the previous session's
tumble, while U.S. cocoa closed at the lowest in three weeks.
    Arabica coffee consolidated down.

 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     19.94   0.12    0.6%    19.80   20.18   41,824
 Sugar MAR      20.6   0.05    0.2%    20.53   20.85   19,039
 Cocoa SEP      2420    -62   -2.5%    2,410   2,451       40
 Cocoa DEC      2380    -62   -2.6%    2,369   2,440   10,142
 Coffee SEP   158.95  -1.25   -0.8%   157.60  160.55    4,958
 Coffee DEC    162.1  -1.85   -1.1%   161.05  164.05   12,524
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       70,062    90,072    96,405
 ICE COCOA       12,984    24,593    21,838
 ICE COFFEE      20,242    24,289    22,106
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures climbed 0.16
cent, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 19.94 cents a lb. 
    * The October/March spread settled at a 0.66 cent discount,
compared with 0.75 cent the previous session.
    * The market retraced the previous session's steep losses,
when it closed down 3.5 percent and fell below 20 cents per lb
for the first time in more than two months.
    * Sugar futures corrected higher after Tuesday's fall was
viewed as overdone, when the market fell into technically
oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index chart -
traders.
    * The first test on sugar beet in Germany this summer showed
sugar content of 16.4 percent - association of German sugar
producers WVZ. 
    * Total open interest climbed for the fourth straight day,
rising by 1,597 lots to 690,427 on Aug. 21, the highest since
June 29 - ICE data 
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures dropped 2.10 cents, or 1.3
percent, to close at $1.6210 a lb.
    * Arabica coffee futures eased as the market consolidated
around the 70.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level at $1.6250
per lb, basis December - traders.
    * Dealers eyed plentiful supplies in the pipeline as top
grower Brazil approached the end of its harvest.
    * Surging July coffee exports from Central America, Mexico,
Colombia, Peru and the Dominican Republic also weighed on the
market - traders. 
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped up by 13,986 bags to
1,872,286 bags by Aug. 21, the highest since September 2010,
with a hefty 117,653 bags pending grading.
    * Total open interest dropped by 1,282 lots to 135,950 lots
on Aug. 21, the lowest since Aug. 2 - ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures closed down $53,
or 2.2  percent, at $2,380 per tonne, the weakest finish since
July 30 as it eased further from last week's nine-month high of
$2,501.
    * Market fell slightly below the recent range of
$2,378-$2,501 that it's held for the past week.
    * "The uptrend is still intact. The market rallied quite a
bit from the middle of July through the middle of August. We're
just going through a normal retracement here." - Boyd Cruel,
softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago.
    * ICE certified cocoa stocks rose by 2,930 bags to 4,783,034
bags on Aug. 21 - exchange data.
    * Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod reached 30,442
tonnes by Aug. 9 since the start of the light crop in mid-July -
industry regulator data. 
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

