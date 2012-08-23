FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar ends at 2-1/2-month low, cocoa up, coffee down
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 23, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar ends at 2-1/2-month low, cocoa up, coffee down

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed
at the lowest level in 2-1/2 months on Thursday, extending their
downtrend on long liquidation and short selling as top grower
Brazil was seen increasing its can crush.
    U.S. cocoa futures inched higher while arabica coffee crept
lower, with both markets moving in choppy and thin dealings.

 2:11 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     19.59  -0.22   -1.1%    19.56   20.27   55,575
 Sugar MAR     20.33  -0.15   -0.7%    20.31   20.92   29,791
 Cocoa SEP      2425    -16   -0.7%    2,404   2,467       61
 Cocoa DEC      2385      5    0.2%    2,370   2,428   11,680
 Coffee SEP   160.25    1.8    1.1%   158.90  161.40      748
 Coffee DEC   161.85   0.25    0.2%   161.25  163.25    8,565
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      107,754    90,060    96,393
 ICE COCOA       16,112    24,493    21,788
 ICE COFFEE      13,394    24,514    22,127
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.35
cent, or 1.8 percent, to close at 19.59 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement for the spot contract since June 5. 
    * The October/March spread settled at a 0.74 cent discount,
compared with 0.66 cent the previous session.
    * Market extended its downtrend on continued long
liquidation and short-selling as top grower Brazil was seen
crushing increased volumes - traders.
    * Brazilian cane mills pumped out just over 3 million tonnes
of sugar in the first two weeks of August with the help of dry
weather, a volume 14 percent greater than the same fortnight a
year ago - milling association Unica. 
    * Consultant Jonathan Kingsman said Brazil's main
center-south region looks likely to crush 512 million tonnes of
cane for the 2012-2013 season, 3.6 percent more on the year.
 
    * Indian monsoon rains picked up over cane-growing areas in
northern Uttar Pradash state in the past week, though the
country's other top sugar producer, western Maharastra, was
still suffering a shortfall. India is the world's second biggest
sugar grower. 
    * Total open interest climbed for the fifth straight day,
rising by 2,435 lots to 692,862 on Aug. 22, the highest since
June 29 - ICE data 
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * December arabica futures inched down 0.25 cent, or
0.2 percent, to finish at $1.6185 a lb.
    * Arabica coffee futures moved in an inside and choppy
session, with a lack of any new fundamental to move it in either
direction - traders.
    * Volume was light, and nearly half its average, as many
dealers were away from their desks for summer vacations -
traders.
    * Roasters are viewed as being well supplied and in no rush
to buy beans for now - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 8,300 bags to
1,880,586 bags by Aug. 22, the highest since September 2010,
with a hefty 117,303 bags pending grading.
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished up $5 at
$2,385 per tonne, an inside session.
    * Market traded in an inside session, moving quietly
sideways it continued to consolidate from the nine-month high at
$2,501 per tonne, reached on Aug. 13 - traders.
    * "The market is grinding lower and getting some
retracements on the way down here and bouncing off some of those
levels - Drew Geraghty, broker with ICAP North America in New
Jersey.
    * U.S. cocoa futures followed the sterling against
the U.S. dollar, which was also choppy and moved on both sides
of unchanged throughout the day - traders.
    * ICE certified cocoa stocks tumbled by 13,906 bags to
4,769,128 bags on Aug. 22 - exchange data.
    * Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod reached 30,442
tonnes by Aug. 9 since the start of the light crop in mid-July -
industry regulator data. 
        
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.