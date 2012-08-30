NY cocoa on track for biggest weekly gain since Jan

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, breaching the $2,600 per tonne mark for the first time since November, as fears about a potential supply shortage from West Africa persisted. Arabica coffee eased on abundant supplies, while sugar was steady, settling below an intraday high above 20 cents per lb after an earlier flurry of bargain hunting petered out. 3:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.75 0.05 0.3% 19.67 20.10 41,848 Sugar MAR 20.44 0.12 0.6% 20.30 20.74 27,053 Cocoa SEP 2,642 52 2.0% 2,610 2,671 45 Cocoa DEC 2,601 39 1.5% 2,566 2,620 14,175 Coffee SEP 163 -3.9 -2.3% 162.50 167.50 28 Coffee DEC 163.4 -2.95 -1.8% 162.50 168.35 12,489 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 92,288 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 21,319 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 18,812 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * ICE October futures settled at 19.75 cents per lb, down just 0.01 cent from Wednesday. * Early buying triggered by bargain hunting pushed prices to an intraday high of 20.10 cents, but interest dissipated above 20 cents. * In a further bullish sign, a rise in open interest suggests new positions were put on when prices rallied 3 percent on Tuesday. * The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil fell to 58 from 71 a week earlier as transport ran smoothly under sunny skies during the peak of the cane harvest, Williams shipping agents said on Thursday. * Thai raw sugar premiums edged up in Asia this week on renewed buying interest after almost two weeks of sluggish sales, while Indian exporters started talks to cancel deals after a surge in local prices, dealers said. * Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar after domestic prices surged and buyers found cheaper supplies from competitors Brazil and Thailand, four trading sources told Reuters. * India's monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Thursday, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current rainy season that began in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year. * Indian sugar futures rose over 1 percent on Thursday to their highest level in over three weeks on improvement in spot demand and concerns that the drought can trim the country's output much sharply than anticipated. * October sugar is biased to revisit its Wednesday high of 20.39 cents as a rebound from the Tuesday low of 19.45 cents is far from complete. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE eased 0.03 cent or 1.95 percent to $1.634 per lb. * Trading volume improved from Wednesday with almost 19,000 lots changing hands, in line with the 250-day average. * Signs of weakening demand persist, with exchange stocks rising to 1.96 million bags from 1.94 million bags on Wednesday. * Coffee output in Vietnam's 2012/2013 season could drop by up to a fifth in the top growing province of Daklak, though the harvest could start earlier than expected meaning robusta beans could be available for export from late October, farmers said. * A bullish target at $1.7305 per lb remains intact for December coffee, based on a double-bottom. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures hit a nine-month high of $2,620 per tonne before retracing some of those gains to settle at $2,601 per tonne, up 1.05 percent. It was the fourth straight day of gains. * Prices have rallied 9 percent this week and were on track for their biggest one-week rise since January on concerns that a lack of sunshine and cooler temperatures will hurt the main crop from West Africa. * Some of the buying was inspired by hopes Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will announce fresh measures to boost the world's largest economy in a much-anticipated speech on Friday. * The Asian cocoa butter ratio, a key indicator of demand, has risen to a level last seen in May 2011 as chocolate-makers stock up, with worries about tight supply gripping markets in Europe, dealers said on Thursday. * The backwardation, in place for the past two weeks, was steady at $41, reflecting a perception of nearby tightness. * The thinly traded September contract rose 0.90 percent to $2,642 percent, also hitting fresh nine-month highs. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Josephine Mason)