#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

NY cocoa ends down 2.3 pct, sugar at 3-month low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa fell more than 2 percent on
Tuesday as the market corrected lower and caught up with the
London market's drop in the previous session, while raw sugar
closed at a three-month low on heavy October/March spreading.
    Arabica coffee futures settled slightly higher after a
choppy session.
    The markets were closed on Monday for the U.S. Labor Day
holiday.

 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     19.34  -0.38   -1.9%    19.31   19.93   56,559
 Sugar MAR     20.11  -0.33   -1.6%    20.08   20.69   36,092
 Cocoa SEP      2591    -61   -2.3%    2,595   2,614        3
 Cocoa DEC      2551    -41   -1.6%    2,531   2,594   12,817
 Coffee SEP    164.9   0.45    0.3%   164.45  165.00       14
 Coffee DEC    165.3    0.6    0.4%   164.50  167.90   10,855
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      116,946    89,778    96,704
 ICE COCOA       16,165    23,769    22,000
 ICE COFFEE      15,379    23,071    22,130
                                                             
     RAW SUGAR
    * ICE October futures fell by 0.44 cent, or 2.2
percent, to finish at 19.34 cents per lb, the lowest settlement
for the spot contract since June 5.
    * Market was little changed for much of the session but fell
to its session lows on a wave of late-day selling around the
time of the settlement window, traders said.
    * Position rolling out of the October contract, ahead of its
expiry at the end of the month, into March, dominated the
session and boosted volume, traders said.
    * Volume was heavy and reached roughly 117,000 lots, the
highest since July 26, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data, ICE data.
    * Total open interest rose by 3,927 lots to 729,441 lots,
the highest since June 20 - ICE data.
    
    ARABICA COFFEE    
    * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE inched up
0.55 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $1.6530 per lb.
    * Market moved sideways though the downtrend was seen as
remaining intact - traders.
    * Arabica futures choppy and traded on both sides of the
market as there was a lack of firm direction - traders.
    * Market pared its gains as the fund short-covering, which
had lifted the December contract to a session high at $1.6790
per lb, fell to the sidelines - traders.
    * The International Coffee Organization revised slightly
upwards its forecast for 2011/12 world coffee output to 132.7
million bags, a 1.2 percent decrease on the previous year.
 

    COCOA
    * ICE December cocoa futures dropped $59, or 2.3
percent, to settle at $2,551 per tonne.
    * The market caught up with the London cocoa market's 1.9
percent drop on Monday, when the U.S. soft markets were closed.
    * Investor and chart-based selling weighed on the market,
allowing the market to correct lower after hitting the highest
level in nearly 10 months at $2,647 per tonne
    * The benchmark contract climbed to technically overbought
levels on Friday and pushed the 14-day relative strength index
to 71.2.
    * Total open interest jumped by 6,163 contracts to 198,713
contracts on Aug. 31, the highest since Nov. 2, 2011 - ICE data.
    * An improved mix of light rain and sunshine lifted spirits
in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions after a
month of poor weather, but farmers said more of the same would
be needed to fight disease ahead of the new crop. ID:nL6E8K3FUR]
    

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

