NY cocoa surges to end at 10-mth high, sugar at 3-mth low
September 5, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa surges to end at 10-mth high, sugar at 3-mth low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures soared 4 percent to
close at a 10-month high on Wednesday, with speculators seen
adding to their already large long position, while raw sugar
eased to a three-month low amid October/March spreading.
    Arabica coffee remained in its downtrend and finished down
nearly 3 percent at a nine-week low as certified stock rose to a
two-year high.
    
 2:29 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     19.01  -0.33   -1.7%    18.98   19.58   59,813
 Sugar MAR     19.73  -0.38   -1.9%    19.71   20.31   43,026
 Cocoa SEP      2702    111    4.3%    2,717   2,717        3
 Cocoa DEC      2654    103    4.0%    2,559   2,675   17,580
 Coffee SEP   160.45   -4.5   -2.7%   160.80  164.50       17
 Coffee DEC    160.6   -4.7   -2.8%  160.35  166.35   15,057
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      129,033    86,854    96,674
 ICE COCOA       23,262    24,425    22,114
 ICE COFFEE      23,534    22,749    22,138
                                                               
    RAW SUGAR
    * ICE October futures dropped 0.33 cent, or 1.7
percent, to close at 19.01 cents per lb, the lowest settlement
for the spot contract since June 4.
    * The move placed the benchmark contract near technically
oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index.
    * Position rolling out of the October contract, ahead of its
expiry at the end of the month, into March, continued to be a
main feature, boosting volume - traders.
    * Volume soared to 130,939 lots on Sept. 4, the highest
since July 26 - ICE data.
    * Total open interest dropped by 1,236 lots to 728,205 lots,
the highest since June 20 - ICE data.
    * Mexico's Agriculture Ministry expects the sugar harvest
for the 2012/13 cycle, which begins in November, to be 5.3
million tonnes, up 5 percent from the previous cycle.
ID:nL2E8K56SC] 
    
    ARABICA COFFEE    
    * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE fell 4.70
cents, or 2.8 percent, to finish at $1.6060 per lb, the lowest
for the second position since June 25.
    * Market falling on pressure from the steady rise in ICE
certified arabica coffee stocks
    * ICE certified stocks jumped by 9,225 bags to 1,982,668
bags on Sept. 5, the highest since August 2010 - ICE data.
    * The rising stocks provided psychological pressure -
traders.
    * Total open interest inched up 583 lots to 138,853 lots by
Sept. 4, the highest since Aug. 9 - ICE data
    * A powerful earthquake rocked coffee-grower Costa Rica on
Wednesday, rattling buildings, cutting power in areas of the
capital and triggering a tsunami warning, though there were no
immediate reports of casualties. 

    COCOA
    * ICE December cocoa futures vaulted $103, or 4
percent, to settle at $2,654 per tonne, the highest finish for
the second position since Nov. 8, 2011. 
    * In post-settlement trade, December extended its session
high to reach $2,675 per tonne.
    * The surge pushed the market near technically overbought
levels on the 14-day relative strength index.
    * "I believe that we are looking at a combination of fear
buying by end-users and speculative additions to current long
positions on the idea that we can now test as high as $2,700." -
Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in
Chicago.
    * Speculators raised their net long position in ICE cocoa
futures and options to 7,593 lots in the week to Aug. 28, a
1-1/2-year high. On Liffe, they raised their net long by 4,454
lots to a hefty 58,801 lots.  
    * Other dealers noted the market surged late in the session
due to speculative and fund buying. 
    * Total open interest inched down by 303 contracts to
198,410 contract on Sept. 4, just below the previous session's
10-month high at 198,713 contracts - ICE data.
    

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

