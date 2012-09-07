FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar and coffee rally, cocoa eases to a weak settlement
September 7, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar and coffee rally, cocoa eases to a weak settlement

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures
U.S. soared to close up nearly 3 percent on Friday, on heavy
October/March spreading and support from the sharply lower U.S.
dollar.
    Arabica coffee futures also climbed on support from the
greenback, which attracts investors holding other currencies,
while U.S. cocoa inched down after rallying to 10-month highs
earlier in the week.

 2:00 PM      SETTLE    LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     19.38   18.96   19.60   69,669
 Sugar MAR     19.91   19.59   20.13   57,716
 Cocoa SEP      2724   2,730   2,730        1
 Cocoa DEC      2676   2,665   2,705    8,352
 Coffee SEP    162.7   161.75  162.60       8
 Coffee DEC   163.05   158.50  163.70  12,942
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      158,028    88,546    96,832
 ICE COCOA       10,348    24,869    22,140
 ICE COFFEE      17,236    22,921    22,181
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * ICE October futures soared 0.51 cent, or 2.7
percent, to close at 19.38 cents per lb, after shooting up 3.9
percent to a session high at 19.60 cents. 
    * The market bounced up from Thursday's two-year low at
18.81 cents per lb.
    * October closed down 2 percent from a week ago.
    * The move lifted the spot contract up from technically
oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index.
    * Volume was heavy at roughly 158,028 lots, the highest
since June 28 - Thomson Reuters preliminary data, ICE data.
    * Position rolling out of the October contract, ahead of its
expiry at the end of the month, into March, continued and
boosted volume - traders.
    * The market climbed easily, lifted by short-covering and
the weak U.S. dollar as selling in top grower Brazil was
light due to a holiday there - traders.
    * "It's a holiday in Brazil so the Brazilian mills are not
selling into this rally in any great size, as far as I can see."
- Michael McDougall, a senior vice president for Newedge USA.
         
    ARABICA COFFEE    
    * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE jumped
4.85 cents, or 3.1 percent, to settle at $1.6305 per lb.
    * December dropped 1 percent on the week.
    * Market bounced up from Thursday's 11-week low on support
from the sharply lower U.S. dollar - traders.
    * ICE certified stocks surged by 11,749 bags to 1,994,417
bags on Sept. 6, the highest since August 2010 - ICE data.
    * Total open interest rose by 3,219 lots to 144,009 by Sept.
6, the highest since June 18 - ICE data
    * The union representing U.S. dock workers and the
organization for shipping companies and ports have agreed to
resume labor talks to avert a possible strike that would stop
container movement at 36 ports along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf
coasts. 
    
    COCOA
    * ICE December cocoa futures closed down $15, or 0.6
percent, at $2,676 per tonne, slipping further from the prior
session's 10-month high for the second month of $2,707.
    * The recent rally pushed open interest up 2,795 lots to a
record high on Sept. 6, at 204,878 lots - ICE data.
    * On the week, December climbed 2.5 percent.
    * Market fizzled quietly lower as the market took a breather
after rallying earlier in the week to 10-month highs, with
speculators believed to be adding to their net long position -
traders.
    * Fears that an unevenly managed reform of the cocoa sector
in top grower Ivory Coast will cause chaos in its exports are
likely to support prices of the chocolate ingredient, even
though better rains may result in slightly larger output next
season. 
    * Cocoa butter traded as high as 1.40 times London futures,
a ratio last seen in early 2011, fueled by worries about supply
in Europe and a rise in demand ahead of the festive season
-dealers. 
    

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
