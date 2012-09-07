NY sugar and coffee rally, cocoa eases to a weak settlement

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures U.S. soared to close up nearly 3 percent on Friday, on heavy October/March spreading and support from the sharply lower U.S. dollar. Arabica coffee futures also climbed on support from the greenback, which attracts investors holding other currencies, while U.S. cocoa inched down after rallying to 10-month highs earlier in the week. 2:00 PM SETTLE LOW HIGH CURRENT VOL Sugar OCT 19.38 18.96 19.60 69,669 Sugar MAR 19.91 19.59 20.13 57,716 Cocoa SEP 2724 2,730 2,730 1 Cocoa DEC 2676 2,665 2,705 8,352 Coffee SEP 162.7 161.75 162.60 8 Coffee DEC 163.05 158.50 163.70 12,942 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 158,028 88,546 96,832 ICE COCOA 10,348 24,869 22,140 ICE COFFEE 17,236 22,921 22,181 RAW SUGAR * ICE October futures soared 0.51 cent, or 2.7 percent, to close at 19.38 cents per lb, after shooting up 3.9 percent to a session high at 19.60 cents. * The market bounced up from Thursday's two-year low at 18.81 cents per lb. * October closed down 2 percent from a week ago. * The move lifted the spot contract up from technically oversold levels on the 14-day relative strength index. * Volume was heavy at roughly 158,028 lots, the highest since June 28 - Thomson Reuters preliminary data, ICE data. * Position rolling out of the October contract, ahead of its expiry at the end of the month, into March, continued and boosted volume - traders. * The market climbed easily, lifted by short-covering and the weak U.S. dollar as selling in top grower Brazil was light due to a holiday there - traders. * "It's a holiday in Brazil so the Brazilian mills are not selling into this rally in any great size, as far as I can see." - Michael McDougall, a senior vice president for Newedge USA. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE jumped 4.85 cents, or 3.1 percent, to settle at $1.6305 per lb. * December dropped 1 percent on the week. * Market bounced up from Thursday's 11-week low on support from the sharply lower U.S. dollar - traders. * ICE certified stocks surged by 11,749 bags to 1,994,417 bags on Sept. 6, the highest since August 2010 - ICE data. * Total open interest rose by 3,219 lots to 144,009 by Sept. 6, the highest since June 18 - ICE data * The union representing U.S. dock workers and the organization for shipping companies and ports have agreed to resume labor talks to avert a possible strike that would stop container movement at 36 ports along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures closed down $15, or 0.6 percent, at $2,676 per tonne, slipping further from the prior session's 10-month high for the second month of $2,707. * The recent rally pushed open interest up 2,795 lots to a record high on Sept. 6, at 204,878 lots - ICE data. * On the week, December climbed 2.5 percent. * Market fizzled quietly lower as the market took a breather after rallying earlier in the week to 10-month highs, with speculators believed to be adding to their net long position - traders. * Fears that an unevenly managed reform of the cocoa sector in top grower Ivory Coast will cause chaos in its exports are likely to support prices of the chocolate ingredient, even though better rains may result in slightly larger output next season. * Cocoa butter traded as high as 1.40 times London futures, a ratio last seen in early 2011, fueled by worries about supply in Europe and a rise in demand ahead of the festive season -dealers. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)