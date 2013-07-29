FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Certified coffee in Antwerp warehouse flagged as possibly damaged -ICE
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 5:42 PM / in 4 years

Certified coffee in Antwerp warehouse flagged as possibly damaged -ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Some 124,600 bags of certified coffee have been flagged as nondeliverable by ICE Futures U.S. after heavy rainfall may have damaged the roof at an Antwerp-based coffee warehouse, the exchange said in a notice on Monday.

ICE received notification from warehouse operator Wilmarsdonk that a licensed store in the Port of Antwerp may have sustained roof damage, the exchange said.

About 124,600 bags of certified coffee are currently stored at the Belgium location and have been flagged as nondeliverable as a precautionary measure pending inspection, according to ICE.

About 1.7 million bags of certified coffee are stored in Antwerp warehouses, more than two-thirds of global exchange stocks, according to ICE data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.