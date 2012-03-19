FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee vaults higher, sugar and cocoa ease
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 6 years ago

NY coffee vaults higher, sugar and cocoa ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures sprang up Monday
as they extended a rebound from falling last week to a 17-month
low, with raw sugar and cocoa futures slipping in early trade.	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ]     	
	
 7:51 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.30  -0.11   -0.4%    25.21   25.48    4,384
 Sugar JUL     24.18  -0.09   -0.4%    24.13   24.35    4,234
 Cocoa MAY     2,249     -7   -0.3%    2,242   2,269    1,423
 Cocoa JUL     2,269    -11   -0.5%    2,266   2,293      560
 Coffee MAR   183.90   2.55    1.4%   183.90  183.90        2
 Coffee MAY   183.50   1.15    0.6%   182.00  183.90      716
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       13,368   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        2,387    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       1,234    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.11 cent to 25.30
 cents a lb in volume of 4,384 lots, trading in a range of
 25.21 to 25.48. July        fell 0.09 cent to 24.18 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        fell $7 to $2,249 a tonne in
 volume of 1,423 lots, trading in a range of $2,242 to
 $2,269. July        fell $11 to $2,269 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for March        rose 2.55 cents to
 $1.8390 a lb in volume of 2 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.8390 to $1.8390. May        rose 1.15 cents to $1.8350 a
 lb.
 	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar to rise toward 25.95 cents/lb, 
arabica coffee will fall to $1.7425/lb, and cocoa to climb
toward $2,331/tonne. 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year
earlier. 	
    * A rebound in New York raw sugar futures and ample supply
could cut Thai sugar premiums this week, with cocoa butter
struggling to find buyers, and Vietnamese robusta farmers may
sell more beans if prices stay near 40,000 dongs ($1.92) a kg.
  	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * No major U.S. economic data due.	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks edged lower, with European banks under
pressure ahead of an auction to determine the payout on Greek
credit default swaps. 	
    * Gold gained as rising crude oil prompted safe-haven
purchases. Chart buying got noted too. 	
    * Crude oil rose as tension over Iran's nuclear program
offset a Saudi increase in production. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.