NY coffee vaults higher, sugar and cocoa ease

March 19 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures sprang up Monday as they extended a rebound from falling last week to a 17-month low, with raw sugar and cocoa futures slipping in early trade. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:51 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.30 -0.11 -0.4% 25.21 25.48 4,384 Sugar JUL 24.18 -0.09 -0.4% 24.13 24.35 4,234 Cocoa MAY 2,249 -7 -0.3% 2,242 2,269 1,423 Cocoa JUL 2,269 -11 -0.5% 2,266 2,293 560 Coffee MAR 183.90 2.55 1.4% 183.90 183.90 2 Coffee MAY 183.50 1.15 0.6% 182.00 183.90 716 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 13,368 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,387 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 1,234 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.11 cent to 25.30 cents a lb in volume of 4,384 lots, trading in a range of 25.21 to 25.48. July fell 0.09 cent to 24.18 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May fell $7 to $2,249 a tonne in volume of 1,423 lots, trading in a range of $2,242 to $2,269. July fell $11 to $2,269 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for March rose 2.55 cents to $1.8390 a lb in volume of 2 lots, trading in a range of $1.8390 to $1.8390. May rose 1.15 cents to $1.8350 a lb. MARKET NEWS * Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar to rise toward 25.95 cents/lb, arabica coffee will fall to $1.7425/lb, and cocoa to climb toward $2,331/tonne. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier. * A rebound in New York raw sugar futures and ample supply could cut Thai sugar premiums this week, with cocoa butter struggling to find buyers, and Vietnamese robusta farmers may sell more beans if prices stay near 40,000 dongs ($1.92) a kg. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * World stocks edged lower, with European banks under pressure ahead of an auction to determine the payout on Greek credit default swaps. * Gold gained as rising crude oil prompted safe-haven purchases. Chart buying got noted too. * Crude oil rose as tension over Iran's nuclear program offset a Saudi increase in production. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)