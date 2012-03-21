FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar slips, coffee and cocoa crawl higher
March 21, 2012

NY sugar slips, coffee and cocoa crawl higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures declined Wednesday
while arabica coffee and cocoa futures firmed in a quiet
session. 	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 	
    	
 7:32 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.44  -0.17   -0.7%    25.31   25.56    3,969
 Sugar JUL     24.43  -0.13   -0.5%    24.26   24.45    2,879
 Cocoa MAY     2,375      3    0.1%    2,350   2,380    1,030
 Cocoa JUL     2,399      5    0.2%    2,371   2,400      374
 Coffee MAY   183.95   0.35    0.2%   183.30  184.60      780
 Coffee JUL   186.75    0.4    0.2%   185.70  187.20      298
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR        9,195   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        2,131    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       1,144    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.17 cent to 25.44
 cents a lb in volume of 3,969 lots, trading in a range of
 25.31 to 25.56. July        fell 0.13 cent to 24.43 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        rose $3 to $2,375 a tonne in
 volume of 1,030 lots, trading in a range of $2,350 to
 $2,380. July        rose $5 to $2,399 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        rose 0.35 cent to
 $1.8395 a lb in volume of 780 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.8330 to $1.8460. July        rose 0.40 cent to $1.8675 a
 lb.
    	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * IntercontinentalExchange Inc said it would introduce
circuit breakers for certain soft commodities to reduce extreme
market volatility from April 9. 	
    * For a factbox on ICE circuitbreakers, please click on:
 	
    * Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar is due for a correction, arabica
coffee is biased to fall and head toward $1.7425/lb, and cocoa
should climb toward $2,373/tonne. 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * Farmgate cocoa prices in top producer Ivory Coast's
growing regions fell further last week as buyers showed little
intererst in the mostly poor quality beans from farms.
 	
    * U.S. farm and crop insurance subsidies would be cut by $30
billion over 10 years, far larger than what agricultural state
lawmakers suggested. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * No major U.S. economic data due.	
         	
    MARKETS 	
    * World stocks hovered near 8-month highs on further
evidence of a U.S. economic recovery and easing worries about
slowing growth in China. 	
    * Gold edged higher on a weaker dollar. 	
    * Crude oil rose on a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories.
 	
   	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)

