NY sugar firmer, coffee and cocoa slide

March 22 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures edged up Thursday while arabica coffee and cocoa futures retreated in early dealings.

For news on other financial markets, please click on:

] 7:27 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.39 0.06 0.2% 25.28 25.52 5,390 Sugar JUL 24.30 0.1 0.4% 24.15 24.38 3,965 Cocoa MAY 2,321 -38 -1.6% 2,316 2,347 1,489 Cocoa JUL 2,341 -39 -1.6% 2,336 2,379 650 Coffee MAY 184.15 -0.55 -0.3% 183.10 184.50 597 Coffee JUL 186.80 -0.55 -0.3% 185.80 187.10 72 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 12,060 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,411 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 696 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.06 cent to 25.39 cents a lb in volume of 5,390 lots, trading in a range of 25.28 to 25.52. July rose 0.10 cent to 24.30 cents a lb.

* Cocoa futures for May fell $38 to $2,321 a tonne in volume of 1,489 lots, trading in a range of $2,316 to $2,347. July fell $39 to $2,341 a tonne.

* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 0.55 cent to $1.8415 a lb in volume of 597 lots, trading in a range of $1.8310 to $1.8450. July fell 0.55 cent to $1.8680 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao’s outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar has a bearish target of 24.87 cents/lb, arabica coffee is expected to revisit the March 12 low of $1.8105/lb, and cocoa’s target of $2,494/tonne is temporarily not possible.

* For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on:

FUNDAMENTALS

* Domestic sugar prices in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest consumer, approached their highest levels in more than a year this week on uncertainty when a government-appointed trading house would import the sweetener.

* India’s top sugar producing state of Maharashtra is likely to see a near 17 percent fall in output in the next marketing year as water scarcity is deterring farmers from cane cultivation.

* Brazil’s main cocoa state Bahia could turn out its biggest May-September mid-crop in seven years, with an initial forecast of 1.3 million 60-kg bags or 78,000 tonnes, said Bahia-based analyst Thomas Hartmann.

ECONOMY

* HSBC‘S China flash Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.1 in March from February’s 49.6.

* Markit’s German March factory PMI fell to 48.1, against expectations for 51.0 and February’s 50.2.

* Markit’s Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 48.7 in March, below the 49.7 expected and 49.3 in February.

* U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are seen at 354,000, up from last week’s 351,000.

* U.S. February leading indicators at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) are forecast up 0.6 percent, versus January’s 0.5 percent rise.

MARKETS

* World stocks slipped and the euro tumbled on concern about contractions in Chinese and German manufacturing.

* Crude fell on weak Chinese and European manufacturing data and the implications for global energy demand.

* Gold fell to its lowest level since mid-January on a stronger dollar, soft Asia consumer demand and less investor appetite for the metal. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)