NY sugar easier, coffee and cocoa march higher
March 23, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

NY sugar easier, coffee and cocoa march higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures slipped Thursday
while arabica coffee and cocoa values climbed in light early
business.	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 	
    	
 7:38 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.82  -0.09   -0.4%    25.70   25.93    4,037
 Sugar JUL     24.68  -0.04   -0.2%    24.54   24.75    2,094
 Cocoa MAY     2,295     10    0.4%    2,290   2,320    2,060
 Cocoa JUL     2,315      6    0.3%    2,312   2,345      969
 Coffee MAY   178.55    1.6    0.9%   175.75  178.65    2,628
 Coffee JUL   181.40   1.65    0.9%   178.60  181.50    1,186
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR        8,179   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        3,331    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       4,143    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.09 cent to 25.82
 cents a lb in volume of 4,037 lots, trading in a range of
 25.70 to 25.93. July        fell 0.04 cent to 24.68 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        rose $10 to $2,295 a tonne in
 volume of 2,060 lots, trading in a range of $2,290 to
 $2,320. July        rose $6 to $2,315 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        rose 1.60 cents to
 $1.7855 a lb in volume of 2,628 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.7575 to $1.7865. July        rose 1.65 cents to $1.8140 a
 lb.
 	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar could fall to 25.28 cents/lb,
arabica coffee is seen falling to $1.7425/lb, and cocoa will
rise to $2,373/tonne. 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * The world sugar market is likely to continue in surplus
until at least 2013/14, leading agricultural firm Wilmar
International said. 	
    * European trade sources said a fresh tranche of Indian
sugar exports is likely destined for sanctions-hit Iran.
 	
    * Singapore chocolate maker Petra Foods expects global cocoa
supply to meet demand in the current crop year, but stagnating
cocoa output could lead to deficits in the coming years. 
 	
    * Olam International sees limited downside to arabica coffee
prices, with global supply and demand expected to be in balance
until mid-2013. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * No major economic data.	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * The euro recouped losses and global stocks were little
changed below this week's 8-month high while demand for German
government debt rose amid concerns about Chinese and euro zone
growth.  	
    * Gold was steady but on track for its fourth-straight
weekly loss after weak Chinese and euro zone data sent bullion
to a two-month low Thursday. 	
    * Oil rebounded after Thursday's sell off as supply concerns
underpinned prices despite reassurances from the International
Energy Agency about Saudi supply. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Philip Barbara)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.