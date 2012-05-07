FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SOFTS-Markets punch higher in slow, holiday trade
May 7, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

SOFTS-Markets punch higher in slow, holiday trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Soft complex quiet as London market shut for holiday
    * Euro debt fears rekindled by Greece election role

    By Rene Pastor	
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar, arabica coffee and
cocoa futures climbed Monday on light speculative buying.
Trading was slow because a holiday shut counterpart soft markets
in Europe.  	
    The London softs markets were closed Monday for the May Day
holiday. The ICE exchange in New York delayed its opening o n
Mo nday to 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) because of London's holiday.	
    "The market doesn't have a lot of dynamic here," said
Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith.	
    The only source of concern for the softs complex would be
the results of elections in Europe, especially in Greece, and
whether this would undermine and reignite the debt crisis there.
It sent the euro to a three-month low. 	
    ICE July raw sugar rose 0.32 cent or 1.5 percent to
trade at 21.13 cents per lb at 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT).	
    Fundamentally, the sugar market is well supplied as the
center-south cane harvest in Brazil gathers pace. More Indian
exports are expected in the weeks ahead.	
    But the key July raw sugar contract seems well supported in
the 20.50 cents area, traders say, and some covering has
consequently given the sweetener a boost. 	
    The 2011/12 world sugar surplus could stand at above 6
million tonnes, up from a 5.2-million-tonne surplus as projected
in February, preliminary figures from the International Sugar
Organization showed.	
    The London-based ISO will release its third revision of the
2011/12 (October-September) world sugar balance in mid-May.	
    The market took note of news that speculators cut their net
long position for the third week running in raw sugar futures
and options in the week to May 1, bringing it to the lowest
level since January, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said. 	
    	
    COCOA AND COFFEE MARCH HIGHER 	
    Cocoa and arabica coffee futures pushed higher as well.	
    Both markets saw some short-covering but volumes were light.
Volume traded in New York soft commodities ranged from
three-quarters to over 90 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson
Reuters data showed.	
    New York's July cocoa futures rose $36 or 1.5 percent
to trade at $2,325 per tonne at 10:07 a.m.	
    Coffee futures were given a boost as it moved away from the
19-month settlement low it posted on Friday.	
    Net short positions in U.S. cocoa and coffee were cut, the
CFTC data showed. 	
    July arabicas on ICE gained 1.00 cent to trade at
$1.756 per lb at 10:07 a.m. 	
    On Friday, the contract finished at $1.746 per lb, the
lowest settlement for the second position contract since October
2010.

