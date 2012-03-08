FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee rebounds, sugar and cocoa up as well

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee climbed Thursday,
recovering from a fall to a 16-month low in the prior session,
with raw sugar and cocoa also gaining on support from a weaker
dollar and steadier outside markets.	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ]     	
7:31 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT	
              TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL	
Sugar MAY     24.03   0.11    0.5%    23.81   24.10    6,223	
Sugar JUL     23.11   0.04    0.2%    22.96   23.20    4,466	
         	
Cocoa MAY     2,301     24    1.1%    2,278   2,303    1,703	
	
Coffee MAY   190.15   1.55    0.8%   187.80  192.00    1,602	
	
TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          	
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG	
ICE SUGAR       14,384    99,869   101,930	
ICE COCOA        2,780    14,670    17,358	
ICE COFFEE       2,375    17,058    19,362	
	
    * Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.11 cent to 24.03
cents a lb in volume of 6,223 lots, trading in a range of 23.81
to 24.10. 	
    * Cocoa futures for May rose $24 to $2,301 a tonne.	
    * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.55 cents to
$1.9015 a lb.	
        	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar's bearish target at 23.41 cents/lb
intact, arabica coffee to fall toward $1.8059/lb, and cocoa has
a bullish target at $2,380/tonne. 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * Inflation concerns emerged Thursday as global food prices
rose for a second straight month in February, the United Nations
Food Index showed. 	
    * ICE certified coffee stocks climbed to 1.579 million bags
as of March 7, up from the previous session's 1.571 million
bags. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims at 0830 EDT (1330 GMT) are
expected at 351,000, the same as last week.	
    	
    MARKETS 	
    * Stock markets and the euro gained on hopes that Greece
would pull off a bond swap needed to avoid a default and that
news on the U.S. economy would continue to improve. 	
    * Oil rose on hopes that Greece would win enough creditor
support to avoid a messy default on its debt and on continuing
fears of supply disruptions from Iran. 	
    * Gold was higher on the back of the rising euro. 	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

