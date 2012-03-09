NY coffee and cocoa declines, sugar touch higher

March 9 (Reuters) - Coffee and cocoa futures dropped Friday, with arabicas coming under pressure from a large crop in top producer Brazil and cocoa pulling back after its technical surge in the previous session. Raw sugar crept higher. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] MARKET NEWS * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar's bearish target at 23.41 cents/lb to be confirmed if the market drops below 23.81 cents, arabica coffee to consolidate between $1.857-$1.908/lb, and cocoa to extend its gains toward $2,460/tonne. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * CoffeeNetwork analyst Andrea Thompson said world 2012/13 coffee production is projected to rise to a record 146 million (60-kg) bags, up 11 million from 2011/12. * Vietnam coffee prices jumped to between $2,028 and $2,058 a tonne Friday, the highest in four months, after a rise in London robusta futures prompted Vietnamese exporters to step up selling. ECONOMY * U.S. February non-farm payrolls at 0830 EDT (1330 GMT) are expected to have risen 210,000, after January's 243,000 gain. The unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 8.3 percent. MARKETS * The euro fell on profit taking and shares were flat after Greece closed a bond swap needed to avert default, while markets turned attention to the release of U.S. jobs data. * Brent crude dipped with the Greek bond swap out of the way, in a shift of focus to the U.S. employment report. * Gold steadied ahead of U.S. employment data, shrugging off the negative impact of a weaker euro. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)