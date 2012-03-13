FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee rebounds, sugar and cocoa softer
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

NY coffee rebounds, sugar and cocoa softer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures recovered Tuesday after tumbling previously to a 17-month low, while raw sugar and cocoa futures were slightly easier in slow, early business.

For news on other financial markets, please click on:

] 7:32 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.73 -0.04 -0.2% 23.65 24.12 6,465 Sugar JUL 22.84 -0.04 -0.2% 22.77 23.18 5,485 Cocoa MAY 2,362 -21 -0.9% 2,353 2,383 1,631 Coffee MAY 185.10 0.25 0.1% 184.50 185.90 699 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 15,077 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,590 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 871 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.04 cent to 23.73 cents a lb in volume of 6,465 lots, trading in a range of 23.65 to 24.12. July fell 0.04 cent to 22.84 cents a lb.

* Cocoa futures for March fell $32 to $2,383 a tonne in volume of 8 lots, trading in a range of $2,383 to $2,385. May fell $21 to $2,362 a tonne.

* Arabica coffee futures for March rose 0.40 cent to $1.8300 a lb in volume of 1 lot, trading in a range of $1.8300 to $1.8300. May rose 0.25 cent to $1.8510 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on:

FUNDAMENTALS

* Discounts to London coffee futures narrowed in Vietnam on Tuesday after global prices fell overnight.

* Vietnam exported 202,000 tonnes, or 3.37 million bags, of coffee last month, up 40.3 percent from a year ago, revising up the government estimate of 180,000 tonnes.

* Ivory Coast’s 2011/12 mid-crop cocoa output will fall slightly below the average production over the past five years due to dry weather, which is also likely to harm quality.

* Prices of cocoa butter in Asia hardly moved Tuesday but could fall next week because most chocolate makers had already bought supplies ahead of the Easter high demand period.

ECONOMY

* Germany’s ZEW March economic sentiment index jumped to 22.3 from 5.4 in the previous month.

* U.S. retail sales at 0830 EST (1230 GMT) are expected to have risen 1 percent in February after January’s 0.4 percent rise.

* The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to hold a steady course at its regular meeting, which ends by 1415 EST.

MARKETS

* Shares rose and the dollar held near highs on hopes for signs of German and U.S. economic recovery and expectations the Federal Reserve will refrain from new stimulus.

* Oil prices rose as investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank that may confirm an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.

* Gold was pressured as investors waited for results from a Federal Reserve interest rate meeting. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.