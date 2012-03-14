FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar, coffee and cocoa fall as dollar rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 14, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa fall as dollar rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Raw sugar, arabica coffee and
cocoa futures dropped Wednesday as a firmer dollar pressured the
entire softs complex in initial dealings.   	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ]     	
        	
 7:31 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.01  -0.12   -0.5%    23.85   24.10    4,231
 Sugar JUL     23.07  -0.14   -0.6%    22.95   23.15    3,172
 
 Cocoa MAY     2,349    -23   -1.0%    2,345   2,379    1,258
 
 Coffee MAY   184.90  -1.25   -0.7%   184.25  185.80      831
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR        9,130   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        2,956    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       1,186    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.12 cent to 24.01 
 cents a lb in volume of 4,231 lots, trading in a range of 
 23.85 to 24.10. July        fell 0.14 cent to 23.07 cents a 
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for March        were unchanged at $0 a 
 tonne in volume of  lots, trading in a range of $0 to $0. 
 May        fell $23 to $2,349 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for March        were unchanged at 
 $0.0000 a lb in volume of  lots, trading in a range of 
 $0.0000 to $0.0000. May        fell 1.25 cents to $1.8490 a 
 lb.
 	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * The European Commission will meet demands for increased
raw sugar supplies by proposing additional imports of raw sugar
and sales of EU out-of-quota sugar at reduced duties. 
 	
    * Ghana's cocoa production this season will rival last
year's record 1 million tonne crop due to improved weather and
farming tecniques. 	
    * Commodities broker Marex Spectron said the 2012/13 coffee
output will exceed demand by only 1.0 ot 2.0 million 60-kg bags,
which it believes is a below trend surplus for an on-year cycle
in the crop of top producer Brazil. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * U.S. import-export prices for February. 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) 	
    * U.S. Fourth Quarter current account deficit. 8:30 a.m. EDT	
     	
    MARKETS 	
    * World shares rose on a sunny economic outlook for the U.S.
whose banks passed stress tests. 	
    * Crude oil dipped on expectations for an increase in U.S.
crude stockpiles. 	
    * Gold retreated in the face of an advancing dollar. 	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.