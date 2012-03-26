FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar stumbles, coffee and cocoa firmer
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 26, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

NY sugar stumbles, coffee and cocoa firmer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures declined Monday while
arabica coffee and cocoa values rose in early dealings.	
    For news on other financial markets, please click on:   	
      ] 	
	
 7:38 AM        LAST    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               TRADE   CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.29  -0.34   -1.3%    25.21   25.66    8,145
 Sugar JUL     24.24  -0.26   -1.1%    24.18   24.54    4,914
 Cocoa MAY     2,332     25    1.1%    2,292   2,339    1,738
 Cocoa JUL     2,355     23    1.0%    2,320   2,360      603
 Coffee MAY   179.10   0.35    0.2%   178.00  179.75      775
 Coffee JUL   181.95    0.4    0.2%   180.90  182.50      303
                                                             
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       18,076   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA        2,677    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE       1,332    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 * Raw sugar futures for May        fell 0.34 cent to 25.29
 cents a lb in volume of 8,145 lots, trading in a range of
 25.21 to 25.66. July        fell 0.26 cent to 24.24 cents a
 lb.
 * Cocoa futures for May        rose $25 to $2,332 a tonne in
 volume of 1,738 lots, trading in a range of $2,292 to
 $2,339. July        rose $23 to $2,355 a tonne.
 * Arabica coffee futures for May        rose 0.35 cent to
 $1.7910 a lb in volume of 775 lots, trading in a range of
 $1.7800 to $1.7975. July        rose 0.40 cent to $1.8195 a
 lb.
 	
    MARKET NEWS 	
    * For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on: 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS   	
    * The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp sold 79,333 tonnes
of sugar for the 2012/13 crop at a tender Monday.
 	
    * Asian raw sugar premiums could fall this week because of
rising supplies from Thailand, but premiums for old-crop
robustas from Indonesia are likely to stay high as roasters
chase nearby cargoes. 	
    * Europe's cash coffee market saw limited trade for spot
deliveries last week as roasters held off from major buying
decisions as futures remained low. 	
    	
    ECONOMY	
    * No major U.S. economic data due.	
	
    MARKETS 	
    * European shares rose on the coattails of an unexpected
rise in a German sentiment index. Spanish stocks weakened after
an election result that could hamper the ruling party's
austerity plans.  	
    * Gold held steady as the euro and crude oil slipped. 	
    * Crude oil declined on renewed worries over the financial
stability of the euro zone, though concerns over supplies from
the Middle East limited losses. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.